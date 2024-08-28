LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 27: Malcolm Wellmaker reacts after his knockout victory against Adam Bramhald of England in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week three on August 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Malcolm Wellmaker[/autotag] left [autotag]Adam Bramhald[/autotag] unconscious on the canvas and Dana White in awe with a single punch.

In what was a near-perfect UFC tryout at Dana White's Contender Series 69, Wellmaker (8-0) folded Bramhold (13-3) with a counterpunch knockout at 2:29 of Round 1. The event took place Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The finishing sequence was violent. As Bramhald moved forward, Wellmaker shifted backward and landed an overhand right behind the ear. Bramhald didn't even appear to see the blow and ended up face down on the canvas. Wellmaker didn't hit him again as there was no need and added a nice walkoff highlight to his reel.

HE ONLY NEEDED ONE SHOT 🤯



Malcolm Wellmaker gets the KO in round 1! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/8tzqVoN344 — UFC (@ufc) August 28, 2024

Wellmaker, 30, will likely join the UFC bantamweight roster as a result of the performance. The Georgia-based fighter has six finishes in eight pro fights.

Bramhald, 30, has a 11-fight winning streak snapped. He competed largely for the U.K.-based Caged Steel promotion prior to his DWCS opportunity.

Up-to-the-minute DWCS 69 results include:

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Adam Bramhald via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:29

Nick Piccininni def. Jack Duffy via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: DWCS 69 video: Malcolm Wellmaker faceplant KOs Adam Bramhald while moving backward