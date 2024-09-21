Durham sign New Zealand international defender Foster

Durham have completed the signing of New Zealand international defender Michaela Foster.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Wildcats this morning.

The 25-year-old full-back joins Durham following a brief spell with Auckland United. Foster has also previously turned out for Northern Rovers and Wellington Pheonix at senior level. She made 32 appearances for Pheonix in the A-League Women in which she scored two goals.

On the international stage, Foster has been capped by New Zealand on 22 occasions while she scored her first goal for her country against Samoa earlier this year. She represented The Ford Football Ferns at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and at the Olympic Games.

After joining Durham, Foster said “It’s exciting – it’s been in the works a long time and I’m ready to go. It’s been cool to see the facilities and meet everyone. It’s really exciting.

“Being here in England, especially with Durham in the Championship, was a great opportunity for me and I’m really excited to be playing for this team in this league.”

Durham completed the deal prior to last week’s transfer deadline therefore the player could make her debut against Charlton Athletic at The Valley tomorrow.