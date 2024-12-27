Duran red card 'a harsh decision'

[Getty Images]

The Match of the Day pundits believe referee Anthony Taylor made the wrong decision in sending Jhon Duran off against Newcastle.

Alan Shearer: "It was a harsh decision. I think the referee guesses based on the reaction of the players. When Duran plants his left foot, he twists his ankle when he puts it down, which automatically pushes you to the left-hand side. He has to come back in which is why he stands on him so I think it's a harsh decision.

"Once they have given it on the pitch they are not going to overturn it. I just think they should have slowed it down and given it a bit more time."

Joe Hart: "I get what Unai Emery is saying. He is not necessarily saying it's the wrong decision, but he is [criticising] such a knee-jerk reaction when the referee had the opportunity to go and look at it and have some understanding of why that has gone on.

"I completely agree [with Shearer]. Once the left ankle rolls, his immediate reaction is to compensate and that right foot comes over but there is not enough time [to avoid contact]."

Watch Match of the Day on iPlayer