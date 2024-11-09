Dundee United 3-0 Ross County: Analysis

When a side gain promotion, the priority has to be retaining their Premiership place. But United's ambitions may be growing after such a strong start.

Three points here, heading into an international break, gives an opportunity to reflect on a job very well done so far.

Goodwin's reward with an extended contract brings stability to him, the club and the squad.

Here, what seemed key was the intent they showed after the break. Until then, they had tried to create but were frustrated by a well-drilled County.

After that, they swarmed forward and didn't settle for one goal. That has to be encouraging.

The goals were of a high quality and the impact of Stirton was the cherry on top.

United are signalling what a club of their size should. They are showing they have Premiership presence.