Duke vs. Houston: Odds, TV, date, how to watch Sweet 16 March Madness matchup

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 this Friday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Houston wasn't shown as much love entering this tournament as they perhaps should have been. The Cougars were dominated by Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament, giving the otherwise stalwart team a huge blemish entering March Madness. There was more shaky ground as they received a late scare from Texas A&M, escaping on Sunday, 100-95.

The Duke Blue Devils are having a bit different time as of late, coming off a convincing win over James Madison, 93-55. This followed a 17-point opening salvo over Vermont. Duke is indeed threatening as one of the hotter teams in this tourney.

Here's how to watch Thursday's Sweet 16 game between Duke and Houston.

NCAA Tournament: March Madness winners and losers from Saturday

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston odds, lines:

The Wildcats are favorites to defeats the Tigers, according to the DraftKings NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday.

Spread: Houston (-4)

Moneyline: Houston (-192); Duke (+160)

Over/under: 133

How to watch Duke vs. Houston:

When: Friday, March 29, 2024

Time: After the conclusion of NC State vs. Marquette

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Stream the game: Watch Sweet 16 action with a Fubo subscription

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

March Madness: Everything to know about NCAA Tournament schedule Sunday

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke vs. Houston: Odds, date, how to watch Sweet 16 game