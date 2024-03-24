Duke upsets Ohio State in women's March Madness, advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was a point in Ohio State's second-round matchup against Duke when the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes held a 16-point lead. That went poof! as the Buckeyes were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Due in large part to the efforts of the Blue Devils' Reigan Richardson, who recorded 28 points and seven rebounds, No. 7 seed Duke pulled off a 75-63 upset. Toward the end of the game, the junior went on her own 10-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Playing a majority of the fourth quarter without the co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Celeste Taylor after she fouled out with over six minutes left, the Buckeyes were unable to come up with an answer for Richardson.

Cotie McMahon tried to keep Ohio State in the game, scoring 27 points, but it was not enough to balance out the Buckeyes' weak spots throughout the matchup.

Reigan Richardson (center) scored 28 points in Duke's upset of Ohio State.

Going 1 for 11 from the 3-point line, the Buckeyes did not hit a 3-point basket until the final minute of the game. Duke was 5 for 13 on 3-pointers.

In her final game with the Buckeyes, Jacy Sheldon scored 13 points. She and McMahon were the only Ohio State players to score in double figures. Taylor and Rebeka Mikulasikova were next with six points each. The Buckeyes shot just 40.7% (22 of 54) from the field while Duke shot 51.1% (23 for 45).

Duke outrebounded Ohio State 38-20.

Duke's Ashlon Jackson scored 13 points and Taina Mair added 10. The Blue Devils will play either No. 3 seed Connecticut or No. 6 Syracuse on Saturday.

A fast-paced game from the jump, the tempo of the opening minutes played in favor of the Buckeyes despite the fact both teams are known for having high-speed offenses.

Behind the strong second-quarter performances from Richardson and Ashlon Jackson, the Blue Devils started to cut Ohio State's lead. Following a 12-2 Duke run in the final three minutes of the half, the Buckeyes held a slight 36-32 advantage at half.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Duke advances to women's Sweet 16, knocks off Ohio State