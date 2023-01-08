Duke of Sussex facing grilling from Tom Bradby over Spare revelations - follow live

The eagerly-awaited interview is airing on ITV - Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX

The Duke of Sussex facing a grilling by ITV's Tom Bradby over revelations made about his life and members of the Royal family in his book Spare.

Prince Harry has made a number of damning revelations in the memoir, including accusations that he was physically assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, and that he tried drugs including cocaine and cannabis as a teenager.

The book was due to be published on Jan 10, but the Spanish-language versions of the book went on sale early in Spain.

In an trailer for ITV's interview, Prince Harry on Saturday said he felt “guilt” over not being able to cry in front of weeping mourners at Kensington Palace after his mother’s death.

The programme is airing from 9pm on ITV.

Duke of Sussex recalls moment his mother died

Prince Harry moves onto the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

He recalls the moment he was told by Charles of her death at Balmoral Castle, while still a child.

He tells Mr Bradby: "I began silently pleading with Pa, or God, or both, “No, no, no.” Pa looked down into the folds of the old quilts and blankets and sheets. “There were complications. Mummy was quite badly injured and taken to hospital, darling boy.” He always called me darling boy, but he was saying it quite a lot now. "

"His voice was soft. He was in shock, it seemed. “Oh, hospital?” “Yes, with a head injury.” Did he mention paparazzi? Did he say she’d been chased? I don’t think so. I can’t swear to it but probably not.

He remembers his father telling him: “They tried, darling boy. I’m afraid she didn’t make it."

'Never complain, never explain is just a motto'

Prince Harry tells Tom Bradby in the interview that the Royal Family motto of "never complain, never explain...was just a motto".

"There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining and it continues now," he says.

ITV interview begins: 38 years of others telling my story

Much of Prince Harry's revelations are "jaw-dropping", interviewer Tom Bradby says in the opening of the programme.

The first question put to the Prince is: why have you done this?

He responds: "38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

"I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

The Prince adds: "And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would've turned out differently. It's hard."

The ITV Tom Bradby interview with Prince Harry has begun.

Seven minutes to go

Anticipation has been building for some time for Prince Harry's three broadcast interviews this evening.

While revelations from Spare, his memoir, have been slowly emerging, the interviews have been kept largely under wraps.

It is almost time for ITV's one-to-one between the Duke of Sussex and Tom Brady, the News at Ten anchor and close friend of Harry's.

Camilla Tominey: Prince Harry’s damning revelations prove he is the ultimate ‘spare’

In case you missed it, here's what our associate editor Camilla Tominey made of the revelations from Spare which leaked earlier this week.

Harry’s claim in his forthcoming autobiography that William not only physically attacked him but also encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party, suggests he is the ultimate “spare” – an over-pampered prince wanting all the privileges but none of the responsibility of royal life. Rather than taking ownership of his actions, everything is everyone else’s fault.

Read that full analysis here.

What can we expect from Prince Harry's ITV interview?

With half an hour to go until the ITV interview airs, here's a five-point recap of the trailers released by the broadcaster in recent days.

The Duke of Sussex said he wants to reunite with the King and the Prince of Wales, but has claimed that they are unwilling to reconcile with him. Prince Harry has said he saw “red mist” in Prince William when he was knocked to the floor by his brother. The Duke also revealed he felt “guilt” over not being able to cry in front of weeping mourners at Kensington Palace after his mother’s death. He also raised doubts about attending King Charles's Coronation, saying the "ball is in their court". The Duke dismissed accusations that he was "invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission", saying this would be from people who "don’t understand".

Watch: Harry and William’s ‘kitchen fight’ mocked by US talk show host

Prince Harry’s memoir has been mocked by a US TV host in a skit reenacting his alleged fight with the Prince of Wales.

In one excerpt from the tell-all memoir, Prince Harry references an alleged row with his brother in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage, London – where he lived with Meghan following their engagement – in which Harry claimed Prince William grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor, shattering a dog bowl in the process.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel offered his interpretation of the allegation in a sketch titled Two Princes: A True Story on his chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The skit sees actors, dressed as pop star Prince in purple feather boas and velvet robes, portraying the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry 'written out of King’s coronation'

In other royal news as we await tonight's broadcast, there will be no role for Prince Harry at the King’s Coronation, despite the Duke of Sussex planning to attend, according to reports.

The historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled for May 6 and is likely to take place amid continuing rancour over the Duke’s memoir, in which the King is characterised as jealous of the popularity of his sons and daughters-in-law.

Traditionally at coronations, the royal dukes are required to kneel before the new monarch and “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing them on the right cheek.

But the King has reportedly scrapped the tradition and only Prince William will perform an act of homage, The Sunday Times reported. “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service,” a source told the paper.

Queen Elizabeth's 'cryptic' response on Meghan marriage question

Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duke of Sussex a “cryptic” response when he asked her permission to marry Meghan, he reveals in his memoir.

The Duke feared he was “doomed to be the next Margaret”, he writes, in reference to his great aunt, Princess Margaret, who was not allowed to marry the love of her life, divorcee Peter Townsend.

The Duke recounts the moment he plucked up the courage to ask the Queen in the book.

He admits he was “scared” and always nervous in her presence. And the moment was made even more awkward when the Queen simply replied: “Well then I suppose I have to say yes.”

No bombshells are spared

The broadcast interviews airing around the world this evening are part of the Duke of Sussex's publicity spree ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

The book's publisher Penguin Random House went to great lengths to keep it under wraps, however the book emerged this week through leaks and it accidentally going on sale in Spain.

Here are just some of the highlights from the memoir:

How to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes, ITV and GMA interviews in the US

Prince Harry is set to divulge more bombshell revelations across three interviews, airing ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

The interviews are likely to heap yet further anguish on the Royal family.

So, how can you watch the Duke of Sussex's US interviews if you are in the UK, and vice versa?

