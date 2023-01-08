Duke of Sussex facing grilling from Tom Bradby over Spare revelations - follow live

Ewan Somerville
·8 min read
The eagerly-awaited interview is airing on ITV - Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX
The eagerly-awaited interview is airing on ITV - Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX

The Duke of Sussex facing a grilling by ITV's Tom Bradby over revelations made about his life and members of the Royal family in his book Spare.

Prince Harry has made a number of damning revelations in the memoir, including accusations that he was physically assaulted by his brother, the Prince of Wales, and that he tried drugs including cocaine and cannabis as a teenager.

The book was due to be published on Jan 10, but the Spanish-language versions of the book went on sale early in Spain.

In an trailer for ITV's interview, Prince Harry on Saturday said he felt “guilt” over not being able to cry in front of weeping mourners at Kensington Palace after his mother’s death.

The programme is airing from 9pm on ITV.

Follow the latest updates below.

09:14 PM

Duke of Sussex recalls moment his mother died

Prince Harry moves onto the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

He recalls the moment he was told by Charles of her death at Balmoral Castle, while still a child.

He tells Mr Bradby: "I began silently pleading with Pa, or God, or both, “No, no, no.” Pa looked down into the folds of the old quilts and blankets and sheets. “There were complications. Mummy was quite badly injured and taken to hospital, darling boy.” He always called me darling boy, but he was saying it quite a lot now. "

"His voice was soft. He was in shock, it seemed. “Oh, hospital?” “Yes, with a head injury.” Did he mention paparazzi? Did he say she’d been chased? I don’t think so. I can’t swear to it but probably not.

He remembers his father telling him: “They tried, darling boy. I’m afraid she didn’t make it."

09:08 PM

'Never complain, never explain is just a motto'

Prince Harry tells Tom Bradby in the interview that the Royal Family motto of "never complain, never explain...was just a motto".

"There was a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining and it continues now," he says.

09:07 PM

ITV interview begins: 38 years of others telling my story

Much of Prince Harry's revelations are "jaw-dropping", interviewer Tom Bradby says in the opening of the programme.

The first question put to the Prince is: why have you done this?

He responds: "38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself.

"I don't think that if I was still part of the institution that I would have been given this chance to. So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

The Prince adds: "And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would've turned out differently. It's hard."

09:04 PM

Here we go

The ITV Tom Bradby interview with Prince Harry has begun.

08:53 PM

Seven minutes to go

Anticipation has been building for some time for Prince Harry's three broadcast interviews this evening.

While revelations from Spare, his memoir, have been slowly emerging, the interviews have been kept largely under wraps.

It is almost time for ITV's one-to-one between the Duke of Sussex and Tom Brady, the News at Ten anchor and close friend of Harry's.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the 95-minute programme, airing from 9pm.

08:50 PM

Camilla Tominey: Prince Harry’s damning revelations prove he is the ultimate ‘spare’

In case you missed it, here's what our associate editor Camilla Tominey made of the revelations from Spare which leaked earlier this week.

Harry’s claim in his forthcoming autobiography that William not only physically attacked him but also encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party, suggests he is the ultimate “spare” – an over-pampered prince wanting all the privileges but none of the responsibility of royal life.

Rather than taking ownership of his actions, everything is everyone else’s fault.

Read that full analysis here. 

08:37 PM

What can we expect from Prince Harry's ITV interview?

With half an hour to go until the ITV interview airs, here's a five-point recap of the trailers released by the broadcaster in recent days.

  1. The Duke of Sussex said he wants to reunite with the King and the Prince of Wales, but has claimed that they are unwilling to reconcile with him.

  2. Prince Harry has said he saw “red mist” in Prince William when he was knocked to the floor by his brother.

  3. The Duke also revealed he felt “guilt” over not being able to cry in front of weeping mourners at Kensington Palace after his mother’s death.

  4. He also raised doubts about attending King Charles's Coronation, saying the "ball is in their court".

  5. The Duke dismissed accusations that he was "invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission", saying this would be from people who "don’t understand".

08:29 PM

Watch: Harry and William’s ‘kitchen fight’ mocked by US talk show host

Prince Harry’s memoir has been mocked by a US TV host in a skit reenacting his alleged fight with the Prince of Wales.

In one excerpt from the tell-all memoir, Prince Harry references an alleged row with his brother in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage, London – where he lived with Meghan following their engagement – in which Harry claimed Prince William grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor, shattering a dog bowl in the process.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel offered his interpretation of the allegation in a sketch titled Two Princes: A True Story on his chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The skit sees actors, dressed as pop star Prince in purple feather boas and velvet robes, portraying the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

Watch the reenactment here

08:20 PM

Prince Harry 'written out of King’s coronation'

In other royal news as we await tonight's broadcast, there will be no role for Prince Harry at the King’s Coronation, despite the Duke of Sussex planning to attend, according to reports.

The historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled for May 6 and is likely to take place amid continuing rancour over the Duke’s memoir, in which the King is characterised as jealous of the popularity of his sons and daughters-in-law.

Traditionally at coronations, the royal dukes are required to kneel before the new monarch and “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing them on the right cheek.

But the King has reportedly scrapped the tradition and only Prince William will perform an act of homage, The Sunday Times reported. “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service,” a source told the paper.

Read the full story here

08:17 PM

Watch: Prince Harry admits taking cocaine and mushrooms in ITV trailer

08:13 PM

Queen Elizabeth's 'cryptic' response on Meghan marriage question

Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duke of Sussex a “cryptic” response when he asked her permission to marry Meghan, he reveals in his memoir.

The Duke feared he was “doomed to be the next Margaret”, he writes, in reference to his great aunt, Princess Margaret, who was not allowed to marry the love of her life, divorcee Peter Townsend.

The Duke recounts the moment he plucked up the courage to ask the Queen in the book.

He admits he was “scared” and always nervous in her presence. And the moment was made even more awkward when the Queen simply replied: “Well then I suppose I have to say yes.”

Read more here

08:09 PM

No bombshells are spared

The broadcast interviews airing around the world this evening are part of the Duke of Sussex's publicity spree ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

The book's publisher Penguin Random House went to great lengths to keep it under wraps, however the book emerged this week through leaks and it accidentally going on sale in Spain.

Here are just some of the highlights from the memoir:

07:58 PM

How to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes, ITV and GMA interviews in the US

Prince Harry is set to divulge more bombshell revelations across three interviews, airing ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

The interviews are likely to heap yet further anguish on the Royal family.

So, how can you watch the Duke of Sussex's US interviews if you are in the UK, and vice versa?

Here's all you need to know. 

07:48 PM

Welcome to our liveblog

Welcome to The Telegraph's live coverage of the Duke of Sussex's interview with Tom Bradby over his new memoir Spare.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news and reaction throughout the evening.

Latest Stories

  • Duke of Sussex: Prince William thought therapy was brainwashing me

    The Prince of Wales feared his brother was being “brainwashed” by his therapist, the Duke of Sussex claims in his memoir.

  • Smiling King seen for first time since Harry’s tell-all book published

    Charles stopped to chat to well-wishers outside Castle Rising Church in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

  • 375,000 lose power around Sacramento area as powerful storm, winds wreak havoc

    More than 300,000 customers lost power in Northern California as the latest powerful winter storm pushed through, elevating flooding danger.

  • Israel revokes Palestinian FM's travel permit over UN move

    Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his VIP travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel more easily in and out of the occupied West Bank than ordinary Palestinians.

  • What's in Prince Harry's new book, Spare?

    The memoir hasn't yet been released but already the revelations are leaking to the press

  • Northwest Australia faces 'one-in-100-year' floods

    STORY: The crisis in the Kimberley - an area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain."People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth."In some places, water just as far as the eye can see...The impacts are going to be many and varied but you know the scale of it in terms of the water that's lying on the ground up there at the moment is just massive," added Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.

  • Prince Harry Just Spilled Never-Before-Heard Deets on Meghan Markle’s Stunning Wedding Tiara

    We've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare, for months, because we figured the first-hand account would include all kinds of special, never-before-heard details. Now that the book is nearly out, all kinds of small tidbits are being revealed, including one moment where the Duke of Sussex talks about Meghan Markle's wedding tiara. As revealed by Page Six, apparently the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had thought it would be “touching” for Markle to wear one of Prince

  • Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare': His relationship with Prince William, more to know ahead of release

    Prince Harry is telling all in "Spare." Here's what to know before it comes out, including explosive details that have leaked ahead of publication.

  • Kate Apparently Demanded an Apology After Meghan Said She Had “Baby Brain”

    "We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones," Kate allegedly said during a tense reconciliation tea, according to Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare.'

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions for the first time in five years, a title secured when Josh Allen returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining for a 20-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday night. Rayshawn Jenkins forced Josh Dobbs’ fumble, and Allen scooped up the bouncing ball and ran, untouched, the other way for a lead that held up against the Titans in a win-and-in game in the regular-season finale for both. Dobbs fumbled again on the

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about