Duckett hits 95 before England slowed by Australia's spinners to post 315 all out

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Duckett hit 95 before England was slowed by Australia's spinners to post 315 all out at Trent Bridge on Thursday in the first of five one-day internationals between the fierce cricket rivals.

England would have hoped for more runs after being 211-2 after 32 overs.

In the following over bowled by part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne, Duckett misjudged the bounce of a googly that slowed up and lofted it back to the bowler to miss out on what would have been his second ODI century.

Labuschagne then removed stand-in captain Harry Brook for 39 off another caught and bowled, and that precipitated something of a collapse by England, which lost its final seven wickets for 83 runs — mostly while attempting to hit sixes over the short boundaries in Nottingham. There were two balls left in the allotted 50 overs.

Will Jacks hit 62 for his third half-century in eight ODIs, while Labuschagne had figures of 3-39 off six overs and lead spinner Adam Zampa had 3-49 off 10 overs in his 100th ODI.

