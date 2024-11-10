Drogheda stun below-par Derry to win FAI Cup

Drogheda United pulled off a shock 2-0 win to beat Derry City in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

Andrew Quinn opened the scoring in the first half with Douglas James-Taylor adding a second from the penalty spot.

It is only the Drogs' second ever FAI Cup win and it comes as they prepare for a Premier Division promotion/relegation play-off against Bray Wanderers next week.

The defeat caps a disappointing season for Derry who, after finishing fourth in the league and missing the chance to win their seventh FAI Cup, have failed to secure European football next season.

Quinn's composed finish puts Drogs ahead

It was a slow start to the game from both sides, with the pre-match nerves seeming to seep into action on the pitch in a scrappy first 25 minutes.

Drogheda, who came into the game as underdogs, were first to fashion a clear-cut opportunity on 26 minutes.

Elicha Ahui's long throw fell to Darragh Markey on the edge of the box and his deflected strike was palmed away by Brian Maher.

A minute later, Derry City went close as Paul McMullan fired in a low cross which Danny Mullan met with an improvised flick, but Luke Dennison was equal to the effort.

The Candystripes continued to threaten as Sadou Diallo played a neat exchange of passes with Patrick McEleney in the box, but his low shot lacked the power to trouble Dennison.

Michael Duffy was then inches away from getting on the end of an inviting ball into the box from McEleney as Derry continued to grow into the game.

They were hit by a sucker punch on 37 minutes as they were undone from a set piece.

Shane Farrell delivered a deep free-kick to Andrew Quinn at the back post, who beat Mark Connolly to the ball and calmly tucked home at the near post to spark jubilant scenes in front of the Drogs end.

James-Taylor seals famous win

Derry's misfortune was compounded by the loss of captain Patrick McEleney just before half-time, who was forced off after a clash of heads with Ryan Brennan.

They had a similarly laboured start to the second half and Higgins introduced Colm Whelan and Sean Robertson for McMullan and Mullen to try spark a response 10 minutes after the restart.

Yet, moments after those changes, Ronan Boyce tripped Conor Kane and referee Rob Harvey awarded a penalty, despite suggestions the challenge was outside the area.

James-Taylor stepped up and coolly dispatched the spot kick to double Drogheda's lead and leave Dery with a mountain to climb.

Higgins introduced Patrick Hoban as Derry went for broke but they failed to really test Dennison as their cup run, like their league campaign, fizzled out to a disappointing end.