Driver wins opening race of NASCAR weekend, then blows a tire at Kansas Speedway

Tanner Gray roared to victory in the weekend’s opening salvo of auto racing on Friday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.

With NASCAR action yet to come, Gray motored his No. 18 Toyota Camry to the checkered flag in the ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 on the asphalt track near the Legends complex in Kansas City, Kan.

HE WILL NOT BE DENIED!@tannergray5 wins the @reeses 150 at @kansasspeedway and has a flat tire seconds after crossing the finish line! pic.twitter.com/njmLhGmBdI — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) September 27, 2024

Gray’s timing was impeccable, too: The 25-year-old from New Mexico developed a flat rear tire mere seconds after crossing the finish line.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was next up Friday evening to cap a doubleheader of racing in KCK — and for Gray personally. He was in the starting lineup for the night race, as well.

This story will be updated.