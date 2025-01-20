Drexel plays conference rival Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (10-8, 2-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 2-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Aranguren and Hofstra visit Cole Hargrove and Drexel in CAA action.

The Dragons have gone 2-4 in home games. Drexel ranks second in the CAA in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Pride are 2-3 in conference matchups. Hofstra averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Drexel's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Pride match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 15.3 points for the Dragons.

Aranguren is averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press