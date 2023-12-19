Drew Lock gives emotional interview after leading Seahawks to last-minute win over Eagles

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock had to take a minute to compose himself after he led his team to a last-minute 20-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Lock led a 10-play, 92-yard drive and hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left to cap the comeback and snap Seattle's four-game losing streak.

“I’ll remember that play call for the rest of my life,” Lock told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in a postgame interview.

“It takes a special group to rally around a guy that has come into his second game of the year,” Lock said. "For a team like that, not just the offense, the defense, to rally around me tonight, man, that was amazing.”

Lock finished 22-33 for 208 yards and a touchdown and reflected on his lack of playing sitting behind starter Geno Smith, who missed the game because of a groin injury.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lock spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft and started 18 games before being traded to Seattle as part of the blockbuster deal involving Russell Wilson. He did not see the field at all in 2022, as Smith took every snap and led the team to the playoffs.

“It’s so hard. It’s so hard to describe the feeling of, you know, not playing for so long or at least what feels like a really long time to me,” Lock said. “And then you sit there and you watch games, you wonder, ‘Can I do this still?’ I haven’t been out there on the field, that’s the human nature of it. You get back out there last week and I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m the man still, I can go do this.’"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Lock gives emotional interview following Seahawks win over Eagles