Who Is Drew Brees' Wife? All About Brittany Brees and Her Decades-Long Relationship with the Super Bowl-winning Quarterback

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Brittany Brees and Drew Brees at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drew Brees has been married to his wife, Brittany Brees, since 2003.



The couple first met while studying at Purdue University in Indiana in 1999, on Drew’s 20th birthday, but didn’t speak again for another six months. Four years later, they got married and went on to welcome three sons and a daughter.

Throughout Drew’s NFL career — from his time with the San Diego Chargers after the 2001 NFL Draft to his 15 years with the New Orleans Saints — Brittany has been by his side.

Following Drew’s retirement from the NFL in 2021, Brittany has continued to support him. They often attend awards ceremonies and other events together as well as run the Brees Dream Foundation, which they founded in 2003.

So who is Drew Brees’ wife? Here’s everything to know about Brittany Brees and her relationship with the retired quarterback.

Brittany first met Drew in 1999 and they married in February 2003

Drew Brees/ Instagram Drew Brees takes a selfie with his wife Brittany Brees in September 2022.

Drew and Brittany first met in January 1999, when Drew was celebrating his 20th birthday. They were both studying at Purdue University in Indiana at the time.

Drew told ESPN The Magazine in 2002, “I made a real fool of myself when I first met her. It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I'd had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we'll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again. I finagled my way to get invited to a party that I knew she'd be at."

Brittany continued, “He asked me out, and all my girlfriends wanted to come with. You know, because he was That Guy Who Had Made Such a Fool of Himself. So he brought some of his football friends and we went to the movies. And his friends started throwing Gummy Bears at the screen!"

The couple then got married in February 2003 after a few years of dating.

They share four children

Drew Brees/ Instagram Drew Brees and wife Brittany Brees with their children Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

Brittany and Drew have four children together: sons Baylen, Bowen and Callen and daughter Rylen.

Baylen was born on Jan. 15, 2009; Bowen arrived the following year on Oct. 19; and Callen was born on Aug. 15, 2012. Their youngest child, and only daughter, Rylen, came on Aug. 25, 2014.

Drew enlisted his children to announce his retirement from the NFL in 2021. In a video posted on Instagram, all four kids sat on a couch and took turns saying, "After years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire ... so he can spend more time with us!"



Brittany supported Drew’s NFL career — and his decision to retire

Focus on Sport/Getty Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints with his wife Brittany and son Baylen Robert Brees after the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Throughout Brees' nearly two decades in the NFL, Brittany was by his side. She and their then-1-year-old son Baylen were there to celebrate when Brees and the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl in 2010.

When Drew discussed his potential retirement in 2020, he mentioned Brittany’s support, too, saying, “I’ve devoted myself to this for so long and had my family sacrifice for so long. These are all the things you take into account when making a decision like that.”

Brittany and Drew founded the Brees Dream Foundation

Christopher Polk/Getty Brittany Brees and NFL Player Drew Brees attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In 2003, Brittany and Drew founded the Brees Dream Foundation, originally to support cancer patients and research in memory of Brittany’s aunt. Over the years, the foundation expanded to support rebuilding projects in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, as well as projects around the U.S. in places where they’ve lived, studied and worked.

In March 2020, the couple donated $5,000,000 to their home state of Louisiana to help with COVID-19 relief efforts, and later that year they also funded a new food bank in the state.



She has accompanied him to award ceremonies

Noam Galai/WireImage Brittany Brees and NFL player Drew Brees attend the DirecTV Super Saturday Night at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City.

Brittany is often seen out in public with Drew, and she accompanies him to award ceremonies, like the 2024 NFL Honors. The same year, she attended the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame luncheon to honor her husband.

Other ceremonies and shows they’ve attended together have included the eBay Holiday Dreams Meet and Greet in 2006, the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018 and the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in 2023.



