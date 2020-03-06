Drew Brees doubles down on future with Saints: 'Who Dat Nation for life'

With a number of free agents up for grabs and several teams in search of a new name under center, there could be a massive shuffling of quarterbacks around the NFL this offseason.

While a new rumuor about the possible landing destination for Tom Brady seems to surface every day, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is staying very straightforward with his stance on sticking with the club where he has found so much success.

“Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere. I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be,” Brees told the Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston. “I am Who Dat Nation for life.”

Brees has been the signal caller for the Saints for 14 seasons, amassing some of the greatest numbers any quarterback has put up anywhere while leading the team to eight playoff appearances and winning Super Bowl XLIV.

The numbers speak for themselves. Brees is the all-time NFL leader in career completions (6,867), passing yards (77,416), and touchdown passes (547), while making 13 Pro Bowls in his incredible 19-year career. He missed five games last season due to injury, but still managed to throw for 27 TDs and 2,979 yards while leading the team to an 8-3 record in his 11 starts.

His backup, Teddy Bridgewater, went 5-0 while subbing in for the sure-fire Hall of Famer, but with Bridgewater expected to be a commodity in the free agent market, it makes plenty of sense for the 41-year-old Brees to reunite with the Saints for another hopeful deep playoff run. The team came up short last season, losing in the wild card round to the Minnesota Vikings.

