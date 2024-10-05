Drew Allar throws TD, runs for another as No. 7 Penn State beats UCLA 27-11

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for 237 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score to lead No. 7 Penn State to a 27-11 win over UCLA on Saturday.

Tyler Warren caught a touchdown pass in the last minute of the first half and Kaytron Allen ran one in from 1-yard out in the third quarter. Allar opened the scoring with a 1-yard run of his own in the second quarter. Ryan Barker made two field goals and the Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) defense turned in another dominant second half to cap a four-game home stand.

UCLA (1-4, 0-3) made it 7-3 on Mateen Bhaghani's 25-yard field goal. The Bruins scored a touchdown in the last minute of the game on a 1-yard pass from Justyn Martin to Logan Loya and converted the 2-point try.

Allar completed 17 of 24 passes, while Martin went 22-of-30 passing.

The takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins have played hard on defense, but aren’t getting any help on the other side of the ball. The UCLA offense entered their first Big Ten road game ranked 127th nationally in total offense. They were averaging just 262 yards per game, and without starting quarterback Ethan Garbers, who sat out with a leg injury, couldn’t get anything going again.

Penn State: Star running back Nick Singleton suited up but didn’t play due to an undisclosed ailment. It didn’t matter with the equally dangerous Allen still in the lineup. The bullish back again moved piles all day, Allar was accurate and timely and the defense forced four punts, two turnovers on downs and held its third-straight opponent to under 100 rushing yards.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

Penn State: Visits No. 11 USC on Saturday.

