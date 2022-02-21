Dream NHL trade deadline: Adding to the league's elite

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Cuthbert
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tomas Hertl
    Tomas Hertl
    Czech ice hockey player
A number of big names could be on the move before the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)
A number of big names could be on the move before the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Would you look at that? The NHL's trade deadline is now just a month away. We have been mulling over potential transactions and some completed deals for some time now, but it's about that time for teams to make concrete decisions and determinations about this season. Plans are about to be put into action.

So why not lay out a dream scenario for those craving chaos and the most interesting postseason imaginable?

Now, I understand that the following is a tad unrealistic, if not fantastical. But we need to do a better job checking ourselves next time we have the urge to rule out the possibility that Player X could end up with Team Y. The Vegas Golden Knights, who have been as handcuffed as any under the weight of the salary cap, just added Jack freaking Eichel and his eight-figure salary a few months ago, and just recently slotted him into their lineup.

Fewer excuses, more solutions. If there is a will, there is a way. So figure it out, NHL GMs, because Vegas has.

With that out of the way, here's the dream deadline.

Hertl to Colorado

It's an all-in season for the Colorado Avalanche. They have three pending unrestricted free agents in their top six, including the league's fourth-leading scorer, Nazem Kadri, and both rostered netminders working on expired deals, too. More importantly, though, they are pretty clearly the best team in the league and have every reason to work to solidify that.

There has been plenty of talk over the last few weeks about Claude Giroux landing with the Avs. But if the intention is to add scoring, why not chase the more productive and less expensive offensive producer on an expiring deal? Tomas Hertl is on pace for 36 goals with the San Jose Sharks. He can play multiple forward positions and offer tremendous insurance through the middle of the ice.

Colorado would be downright terrifying with Hertl added to the mix.

Chychrun to Florida

The Florida Panthers are perhaps the story of the NHL season, and there might be an opportunity to add another feel-good marketing element to the equation by bringing in a star local product and potential impact contributor.

Jakob Chychrun is having an awful season with the Arizona Coyotes, but you have to consider the environment. It's real tough to tread water as a No. 1 defenseman on a team uninterested in winning.

A player who had generated Olympic buzz before this season (and the decision to not go), Chychrun would slot in seamlessly and inexpensively on the left side for Florida, and round out a really impressive defensive corps for maybe the top team in the Eastern Conference. Born in Boca Raton, he would also provide another carrot for the organization to continue attracting fans to FLA Live Arena.

Giroux to Pittsburgh

Blasphemous, I know, and, if we're being honest with ourselves, an impossibility. But we are allowed to dream, and wouldn't the Philadelphia Flyers captain be a perfect fit with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the Penguins' top six?

Pavelski to Carolina

I'm not sure the Carolina Hurricanes need more scoring. They currently rank sixth in per-game production and sixth in power-play percentage, while also limiting opponents better than any other team in the Eastern Conference. There is reason to add, though, if not to keep up with other teams intent on strengthening their roster, and Joe Pavelski makes a lot of sense.

A crafty, nuanced and versatile offensive player who can serve many functions for a head coach, Pavelski can help the Hurricanes in more ways than one. The next few weeks should decide if the Dallas Stars would be wise to move his expiring $7 million salary.

Chiarot to New York

If it's a street fight, there aren't many better candidates. Fortunately Ben Chiarot is a decent option for postseason hockey, too.

Unlike many of the trades already discussed, this one we have heard legitimate rumblings about. I'm not sure the fit is perfect, because it's likely a high price to pay for a right-shot defender destined to slot in behind Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba. But there is a need on the right side on the third pair, and Chiarot is postseason-tough and has a history of helping elite goaltenders do their jobs.

Petry to Toronto

I understand the hurdles. Jeff Petry controls his fate, and is presumably uninterested. The Toronto Maple Leafs would prefer control, but likely not that much control. These are also two teams not rushing to make deals of such significance. And yet, Petry is in many ways the square peg the Maple Leafs are looking for in the immediate term, while Toronto is a spot to allow the player to write a far better story for his season.

Petry's season draws close comparison to that of Chychrun's. He is having an awful follow-up to a superb season while going through the motions on a bad team. He's been one of the most disappointing players league-wide this season after generating Norris Trophy buzz last year.

However since the switch to Martin St. Louis behind the bench in Montreal, Petry has elevated his game, perhaps beyond any of his teammates. The talent is still there; it's the drive that's waned, and understandably so.

Petry meets the clear and obvious need in Toronto despite the addition of Ilya Lyubushkin. He's a right-shot defender with term and whose salary could be reduced to 50 percent in the event Montreal has its back scratched. He's also the sort of player who can prop up Jake Muzzin on a second pair rather than being a burden on the aging Leafs defender as a strong skater and smart puck mover.

If this was just about fit and narrative, well, it fits. Alas, it's not.

Giordano to Calgary

The performances from the shadows of Mark Giordano have been a major part of the Calgary Flames' success this season, but the former captain would provide some quality, albeit expensive, insurance for a legitimate Stanley Cup contender as a deadline reacquisition.

It would also give us a story for us sports writers to romanticize over, so that's neat.

Boeser to Minnesota

We're still waiting on that splash from Minnesota since the decision to buy out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise. Adding a capable scorer and Minnesota native in Brock Boeser would satiate that hunger.

With more and more talk about Boeser as Vancouver charts out its plan moving forward, he exists as a fascinating option for a Minnesota team that paid a high price to earn the sort of flexibility to make the sort of trade that requires a significant financial investment in the short and long term.

Matthew Boldy may have eliminated that need on the right side with his in-season emergence, but there's reason to believe that Minnesota will need more to truly compete with Colorado and Vegas in the Western Conference.

Boeser would be a power move.

Miller to Tampa

J.T. Miller was a significant part of the build, but didn't get to experience the crowning moments for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perhaps he can jump back on the train before it's too late.

Though still highly competitive, Tampa Bay's prospects of repeating as Stanley Cup champions again this season were diminished when it was forced to part ways with all three members of its ultra-effective third line. At a reduced cost if Vancouver is willing to retain salary on a contract with two years left on it, Miller can provide many of those lost intangibles as a tough and talented scorer with Tampa-specific experience, helping extend the Lightning's window.

Klingberg to Vegas

If you're going to circumvent, circumvent big. Why wouldn't the Golden Knights find another couch cushion to shove money under and chase John Klingberg — one of the more intriguing and potentially impactful trade candidates on the board?

Vegas has failed for one reason in the playoffs: a lack of scoring. It made an attempt to address that with the Jack Eichel trade. Now maybe there's an opportunity to layer some offensive ability to the back end with a proven and disgruntled puck mover and power-play contributor from the Stars.

Fleury to Edmonton

He might have something Dave Tippett was without, but Jay Woodcroft would have to be Jay Witchcraft for the Edmonton Oilers to have quality postseason netminding in the absence of a deal.

It has been discussed by many this season. It's possible it's a proposal that's already been shot down. But Marc-Andre Fleury taking his talents to Edmonton would provide the sort of hope Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Oilers fans everywhere have been without.

Fleury deserves a chance to compete in the playoffs this season, and it would be so much fun if it were to happen in Edmonton.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • McDavid puts up three points as Edmonton Oilers double up Winnipeg Jets 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Maple Leafs trade Ritchie, draft pick to Coyotes for Dzingel, Lyubushkin

    The Maple Leafs have brought in some reinforcements from Arizona.

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

    YANQING, China — A third-place result felt like a victory for pilot Justin Kripps and his four-man Canadian bobsled crew at the Beijing Games. With the top two sleds well in front entering Sunday's final two heats, Kripps did just enough to finish ahead of Germany's Christoph Hafer for a bronze medal. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. "There's nothing like it," Kripps said. "The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense. "When you c

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season. The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured. But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his f

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut