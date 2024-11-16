Draymond Green foul on Zach Edey in Friday's Grizzlies-Warriors game upgraded to Flagrant 1 by NBA

The NBA has upgraded a foul committed by Draymond Green on Zach Edey to a Flagrant 1 after reviewing the play.

The foul in question occurred midway through the third quarter of Friday's 123–118 win by the Golden State Warriors over the Memphis Grizzlies. As Green was driving to the basket, he lost the ball and fell in the lane near Edey's feet. Edey picked up the ball and passed downcourt. But as the rookie attempted to run, Green clamped his left elbow on Edey's right foot, causing him to fall to the floor.

Draymond Green hooks Zach Edey's leg under his arm pic.twitter.com/pDubS5ugdt — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 16, 2024

During the game, the play was ruled a transition take foul, meaning Green intentionally fouled Edey to prevent him from joining a fast break opportunity. But that was changed to a Flagrant 1 after the league looked at the play on Saturday.

"It definitely wasn't a basketball play," Edey said, via ESPN. The rookie finished the game with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Draymond Green’s (GSW) foul against Zach Edey (MEM) at 7:06 of 3rd qtr on 11/15/24 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review. https://t.co/bX7YS8MaV4 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 16, 2024

The foul was not reviewed during the game, which Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins criticized afterward.

"Very disappointing, there was that one play, we were about to start the break and he's been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed," Jenkins said, via ESPN.

"So I know there's a code in this league," he added, "and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing."

Had the foul been called a Flagrant 1 during the game, Memphis would have received two free throws and possession. Considering the Grizzlies lost by five points, that's not an insignificant decision.

Green was eventually ejected from the game after receiving his second technical foul with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Draymond Green was ejected from the game after getting his second technical foul. pic.twitter.com/9YyFiqDE0s — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2024

The flagrant foul was Green's first of the season. But that wouldn't be notable if the Warriors forward didn't have a history of problematic fouls. Last season, Green was suspended indefinitely for swinging around and hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The NBA cited Green's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" in issuing the penalty.

An NBA player receives one penalty point for a Flagrant 1 foul, two for a Flagrant 2 infraction. After five penalty points, he receives a one-game suspension.