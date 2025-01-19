Draper v Alcaraz LIVE: Australian Open 2025 scores and updates as Briton suffers concerning injury

The Australian Open rolls on with a huge meeting between Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz headlining an action-packed day in Melbourne.

British No 1 Draper came through a five-set thriller on Friday against Aleksandar Vukic, going the distance again against an Australian player yet overcoming both his opponent and the crowd. His prize? A player who could end this tournament having completed a career grand slam, with Alcaraz so far looking in fine touch as he chases the only major singles title that eludes him. The Spaniard beat Nuno Borges to set up this fourth round clash.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is in action later against the talented Jiri Lehecka, while second seed Alexander Zverev takes on Ugo Humbert. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were among those involved earlier on Sunday as the second week of the tournament draws near.

Jack Draper battles Carlos Alcaraz for a place in Australian Open quarter-finals

Last 16 clash third on Rod Laver Arena after Gauff v Bencic

How Jack Draper’s hard work paid off in ‘surprising’ Australian Open run

Novak Djokovic, under the guidance of Sir Andy Murray, returns to court later today against Jiri Lehecka at 08:00 GMT

Carlos Alcaraz rants at umpire after being warned over taking extra time to use towel

SET! Classy Alcaraz rallies after rant to snatch first set against Draper (5-7)

SET! Alcaraz ruthlessly capitalises on hobbled Draper to extend advantage (5-7, 6-1)

Australian Open: Jack Draper 5-7, 1-5* Carlos Alcaraz

This is concerning now for Draper, is he doing himself more damage than it’s worth to get to the finish line?

Remember, he’s been on court for 12 hours and 44 minutes, Alcaraz only 6 hours and 10 minutes on court.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 5-7, 1-4* Carlos Alcaraz

And Alcaraz is on a mission here, a routine hold.

32 minutes in this set, is he keen to motor home now and save some energy?

Draper is in a bad way too, a grimace on his face.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-7, 1-3 Carlos Alcaraz

Is it the glute? Draper shuffling a little, maybe the collective toll of his five-set matches is proving too much now, alongside a formidable opponent.

But he shows some pride here, an ace, at 184km/h, shows a bit of fight. He’ll hope to at least complete this match, could that do more damage though?

This is astonishing, Alcaraz gathers what appears to be a superb drop shot from Draper and he gets there before the slide and finessed pass back across the court from where it came. Deuce.

Draper fighting! He wins the game with a towering backhand volley that has enough touch to see the ball die just before Alcaraz can gather again for another soul-destroying return.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 5-7, 0-3* Carlos Alcaraz

That is majestic, the flared foot on the first serve as Alcaraz dishes an ace out wide to Draper’s backhand. Too good.

And then a different ace... This one hammered down the line. What a weapon and a new one at that for the Spaniard. Something he’ll be able to dial in over the coming years. 0-3.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-7, 0-2 Carlos Alcaraz

Draper now talking to himself between points, trying to get that first serve firing. He saves a break point, but then hands one back after the pair exchange delicate sliced, drop shots...

And the power from Alcaraz does the damage, at key moments, he’s injected some venom into the points and Draper couldn’t respond. A set and a break... This is looking tough for Draper now.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 5-7, 0-1* Carlos Alcaraz

Back out and ready to return... Alcaraz gets us underway in this second set.

A sprint to the net and the most delicate forehand volley showcases the complete game of Alcaraz, he’s not switched off in the break between sets.

A routine hold from the Spaniard, there.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-7 Carlos Alcaraz

A little alarming, this, the medical timeout sees Draper disappear for a short time. He’s put his body through a lot this last week.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-7 Carlos Alcaraz

In a slugfest, Alcaraz prevails in set one after 56 minutes...

He produced 21 winners to Draper’s 11.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-7 Carlos Alcaraz - GAME, FIRST SET ALCARAZ

Much needed, there, VAMOS! screams Alcaraz, he holds and moves to 6-5. But what a contest this has been.

They’ll switch ends and Alcaraz has cooled down...

That is quite magnificent, Draper is controlling the rally and his backhand is deep into the deuce side of the court but the Spaniard sprints across the court and unleashes a rocket, GAME AND FIRST SET ALCARAZ!

Australian Open: Jack Draper *5-5 Carlos Alcaraz

Time spent on court at Australian Open 2025

Alcaraz: 6h 17m

Draper: 12h 41m

A tense game here, Draper must hold to extend this set and he captures an ace at 30-30, measured and swinging away from the Alcaraz backhand. And he holds, 5-5, this fascinating first set takes a turn.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *4-5 Carlos Alcaraz

“It’s crazy,” Alcaraz says, visibly upset and remonstrating with the umpire. Towel gate again?

He’s rattled here after being warned over the time taken to serve.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 3-5* Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz is 54-1 at Grand Slams when he takes the first set... Not exactly promising for Draper as he attempts to break to stay in the first set... And that defeat after going ahead 1-0 was against Mikael Ymer four years ago in Melbourne in the second round. A different beast entirely now, of course.

Magnificent disguise on the drop shot from Alcaraz, that shot still so potent in his arsenal. But a rushed forehand gives Draper break-back point... 30-40.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *4-5 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz not willing to waste any time waiting to serve it out himself, attacking Draper’s serve and dictating the points, sending Draper on a run and then putting the ball in the other half of the court.

But Draper has discovered an extra zip to that serve, can he pair it with the flattened out forehand? Game point, though, and didn’t he pick up two backhands superbly to stay in that rally? THEN, the whipped forehand, scrambling, rockets cross court and flashes past Alcaraz to hold. 3-5.

AND BREAK BACK HE DOES! *4-5. ASTONISHING.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 2-5* Carlos Alcaraz

Australian Open: Jack Draper 2-5* Carlos Alcaraz

In-to-out forehand, and Alcaraz is now ALIVE!

An ace, too, and this version of the Spaniard is now imposing himself on Draper. Already at 40-0, Draper must compose himself here, he battled so hard to stay level after four games, now the set is getting away from him.

Maybe that’s the spark? Reaching out wide of the lines, a forehand pass gives Draper hope. And another breathtaking winner from the return, a backhand cross court leaves Alcaraz rather puzzled. 40-30. But he’ll dispatch the next point at the net, game and Draper serving to stay in the set.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *2-4 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz now dancing into the net and the volley is crisp despite Draper’s thumping backhand.

Break points coming... And a second serve from Draper to come too. And Draper cracks, a backhand dug out fro beneath his feet, then he sprays a forehand wide. The Spaniard seizes an early advantage in this match.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 2-3* Carlos Alcaraz

Now then, a rather unsettled Alcaraz, double fault and hope for Draper, can he snatch this break point? NO! The forehand goes long, a scrappy, rushed return lets the Spaniard off the hook.

A gruelling rally follows and a surprise Alcaraz forehand is pushed down the middle as Draper gambled on the run, advantage Alcaraz but that’s a chance!

It’s already set for a bruising encounter, Alcaraz survives and leads, 2-3.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *2-2 Carlos Alcaraz

The conditions in Melbourne will play a part today, it’s hot and humid. That hurts Draper’s chances after his marathon run to this point and being handed a daytime slot despite finishing his third round at almost 1am local time.

Draper’s rhythm isn’t there yet and Alcaraz grabs a hold here, 0-30. But that’s a beautiful first serve, curling away from the Alcaraz backhand, 15-30.

Alcaraz meeting the ball high and early but a second break point escapes him, Draper back at deuce and then crushes an ace, he’s back in business! And a forehand winner, another impressive hold, two more break points saved. A confidence booster for the Briton.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *1-2 Carlos Alcaraz

A first serve and volley from Alcaraz, it’s early on, but that’s an imposing hold to quickly reestablish the lead. 1-2.

Australian Open: Jack Draper 1-1* Carlos Alcaraz

Draper met with a forehand lashed past him in an aggressive start to the game by Alcaraz.

But after being lured to the net, his volley goes long and Draper works an advantage, but that’s frittered away with a double fault. One apiece now. 11-12 is the tournament count between the pair.

And another drop shot attempt nets for Alcaraz, handing Draper game point... The audacity! Draper fighting fire with fire here and then plays a disguised drop shot to put away the point.

That is some hold from Draper, surviving two break points and he is level. 1-1.

Australian Open: Jack Draper *0-1 Carlos Alcaraz

We’re underway here, Alcaraz already finding a groove with his heavy serve...

The No.2 seed is backing Draper up and the Briton is wayward with his aggressive return on the forehand.

But a double fault hands Draper a route back into the game, just one more game point for the Spaniard. He finds a pinpoint first serve and Draper, off balance after returning, can only net after a thumping forehand into the corner catches him off guard. 1-0.

Draper holds crucial head-to-head record in bid to upset Alcaraz

05:02 , Jack Rathborn

Elsewhere in Melbourne, Tommy Paul has raced into a one-set lead over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The American takes the first set 6-1.

Remember, here, Draper has a 2-1 head-to-head record over his illustrious opponent.

Carlos Alcaraz to serve first against Jack Draper

05:00 , Jack Rathborn

The players are at the net... Both looking confident and posing for a picture.

Jack Draper wins the toss and allows Carlos Alcaraz to serve first... The Spaniard replicates the iconic sprint to the baseline from Rafa Nadal.

They’ll hit now before we get underway...

Alcaraz relaxed during warm-up for Draper match

04:56 , Jack Rathborn

Carlos Alcaraz looks relaxed in his warm-up in the dressing room before taking on Jack Draper.

His coaches are dropping what look like hockey balls from either hand and Alcaraz must react to catch the ball before it hits the ground.

There are about seven or eight team members in the locker room. We’re about five minutes away from Alcaraz and Draper taking to court...

Coco Gauff edges closer to Australian Open crown

04:52 , Jack Rathborn

Coco Gauff reacts to victory over Belinda Bencic

04:43 , Jack Rathborn

“It’s crazy to be amongst an insane stat line as legends,” Gauff says, after her eighth win in nine Grand Slam matches to go three sets and now just the fifth player ever to start a season off with nine wins.

“There’s a lot to go to accomplish my goal. I’m happy with how I performed.

“We worked hard in the off season. Every time I lose the first set I think about my Dad telling me, ‘you’ve got to get some fight in you’.

“I leave it all out on the court. We have a saying, ‘give the best you have on the day’, sometimes you win, sometimes you do. I know who I play next.”

Gauff rallies to defeat Bencic and advance to quarter-finals

04:39 , Jack Rathborn

Coco Gauff is through to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after victory over three sets against Belinda Bencic.

She races through the third and final set, prevailing 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Draper v Alcaraz is up next on court in Rod Laver Arena...

‘The game is different now’: Why the ‘90s kids’ are struggling at Australian Open

04:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas remembered a different time. “I had a fresher mind back then, it seemed like I was hungrier,” Tsitsipas said, as he seemed to contemplate his career, his life, and everything in between. “I’ve been quite well established in the last couple of years,” he continued. “I have seen the game. I’ve done the tour over and over again, the same circle of tournaments and events.”

At the age of 26, Tsitsipas sounded as if he had suddenly woken up to find himself in a midlife crisis. In reality, the world No 12 and two-time grand slam finalist had just lost in the opening round of the Australian Open, suffering a shock defeat to the 20-year-old American Alex Michelsen. It was also the second grand slam in a row where the Greek had lost in the first round.

Except, that didn’t seem to be the reason for his dejection. In his press conference after the defeat, Tsitsipas made some peculiar statements. Among them, he said he is a “better player” now than when he reached World No 3 in the rankings four years ago. Or when he was beating Roger Federer in the Australian Open fourth round at the age of 20. In any case, his recent results would disagree.

Rather, Tsitsipas was hit with the realisation that a new generation might have caught up with him. Across the net, Michelsen was now the up-and-coming 20-year-old, thriving on the big stage to take out the higher-ranked opponent.

‘The game is different now’: Why the ‘90s kids’ are struggling at Australian Open

Draper v Alcaraz odds

04:17 , Jack Rathborn

Jack Draper is a big underdog and 8/1 to win the last 16 contest.

Alcaraz meanwhile is 1/16 to prevail here. The winner will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic v Jiri Lehecka.

The Spaniard is still the second favourite outright for the tournament in Melbourne at 5/2, while Jannik Sinner is evens and a clear favourite to defend his title.

If you think Draper can emerge from today and potentially knock off Djokovic, now coached by his friend Sir Andy Murray, before going on to win his maiden Grand Slam, you can get odds of 100/1.

What time is Draper v Alcaraz?

04:07 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning to tennis fans in the UK, Draper v Alcaraz is third on Rod Laver Arena today.

Draper and Alcaraz will take to court after Gauff and Bencic, which is currently in the third set, with the American No.3 seed a game up and on serve after the pair shared a set apiece.

So it looks like Draper v Alcaraz might get underway at around 5am GMT at this rate.

How Jack Draper’s hard work paid off in ‘surprising’ Australian Open run

04:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Jack Draper admitted that he is surprising himself with his marathon run in the Australian Open having reached the fourth round after surviving another five-set battle to book a clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne.

Draper, 23, went the distance for the third consecutive round as he defeated the Australian Aleksandar Vukic in a deciding match tiebreak, winning 6-4 2-6 5-7 7-6 (5) 7-6 (10/8) at 0055 local time [GMT 1355].

“My body doesn’t feel too great, luckily I’ve got a good physio,” Draper said on court. “But I think just mentally I’ve really competed hard, I’ve loved the atmosphere just playing in front of so many people. It’s given me a lot of energy to keep on pushing and pushing, and I’m surprising myself.”

How Jack Draper’s hard work paid off in ‘surprising’ Australian Open run

Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE

Saturday 18 January 2025 13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s Sunday afternoon in Melbourne and we’ve got a doozy of a fourth-round clash on our hands. Jack Draper has survived two proper thrillers to get to this stage and now takes on Carlos Alcaraz for a quarter-final place. Can the British No 1 halt the Spaniard’s charge towards a career grand slam? They’ll be on court no earlier than 4.30am GMT.