Who will draft Travis Hunter? Best NFL draft fits, landing spots for Heisman winner

For the first time since 1997, a defensive back won the Heisman Trophy. Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter took home college football's most prestigious award for his outstanding play this season.

Hunter was Colorado's first Heisman finalist since Rashaan Salaam in 1994 as an impactful two-way player for the Buffaloes this fall. He leads the Big 12 in passes defensed as well as receptions and receiving touchdowns. This remarkable skill set helped propel Colorado to its first nine-win season since 2016.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter is widely considered one of the best prospects in the class. Here's what to know about the Heisman winner and his potential landing spots in the NFL.

Travis Hunter scouting report

If Hunter were a wide receiver alone, he'd be arguably the top prospect at the position in this class. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Hunter has ideal length and top-notch acceleration that jumps off the tape immediately. His ball skills are elite and that is a great asset on either side of the ball.

Despite playing both offense and defense this fall, Hunter doesn't seem to tire out over the course of a game. He remains a solid tackler from the cornerback position and maintains the long speed to be an outside threat at wide receiver.

Hunter is not limited physically to man-to-man coverage. He can play in any system defensively with some of the best ball skills at the position from a prospect in years.

It's hard to find something to criticize in his game. His frame is a bit lean now but he can put on more weight at the next level to hold up better in press coverage. He is fast but may not be best covering slot receivers and could use some improved technique in coverage overall instead of relying on his athleticism. But those are small knocks in an incredible draft profile.

Hunter could be a Pro Bowl-caliber player at either wide receiver or cornerback. He'll be an upgrade on both sides of the ball wherever he goes.

Who will draft Travis Hunter?

Hunter should not fall outside of the top three picks at worst come draft night. Whichever team has a high pick and is settled at the quarterback position will gladly take Hunter.

USA TODAY Sports: No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Dane Brugler, The Athletic : No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Ian Valentino, 33rd Team : No. 4 to the New England Patriots

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: No. 3 to the New England Patriots

Travis Hunter's best NFL fits

Hunter is one of the few instant-impact prospects in the class and won't need time to sit to get up to speed. He'd likely be best on a team that could use help at both wide receiver and cornerback and allow him to fully embrace his game-changing potential.

New England Patriots: Drake Maye is set as the quarterback of the future. Now, he needs better weapons than Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry and Kayshon Boutte. Hunter would immediately be the team's top pass catcher and would make a good fit in the secondary opposite 2023 top pick Christian Gonzalez.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Like New England, Jacksonville will have a high pick but no need to take a quarterback. The Jaguars have 2024 top pick Brian Thomas Jr. as a deep threat on the outside on offense. Hunter would be more needed on defense for the Jaguars who rank last in the NFL in expected points added per pass (EPA/pass). For context, the gap from Jacksonville at 32nd to Atlanta at 31st is bigger than the gap from Atlanta to Cleveland in 18th. Ronald Darby isn't stopping Hunter from cracking the starting lineup.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans will likely be picking near the top five and may opt for Will Levis or a free agent signee at quarterback next season. In either case, they need help at wide receiver. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has played well recently but he and Calvin Ridley are far from ideal weapons outside. Hunter would be an upgrade there and could also work in at cornerback, where the Titans have relied on Darrell Baker Jr., Roger McCreary and rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. this season.

New York Jets: There is a logjam of three-win teams from pick No. 3 through No. 8 at the top of the draft order entering Week 15. The Jets still have games against the Rams and Bills on their schedule to close the year so they could end up at No. 3. They could use Hunter's talents on both sides of the ball. On offense, he could work in on the outside opposite Garrett Wilson. On defense, he'd help ease the potential loss of cornerback D.J. Reed in free agency.

Travis Hunter stats

Hunter's been the best two-way player in recent college football history. Here's how his regular season stats look:

Receptions: 92

Receiving yards: 1,152

Receiving touchdowns: 14

Rushes: 2

Rushing yards: 5

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Tackles: 32 (one for loss)

Interceptions: 4

Passes defensed: 11

Forced fumbles: 1

