Draft Deep Dive: TEs + Top OL prospects + Best fantasy fits for Brock Bowers

We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.

Of course we can't begin anywhere else than looking at Georgia TE Brock Bowers and what type of impact he could make instantly in the NFL. McDonald and Harmon dive into what makes him a unique talent at the TE position and worthy of being a top ten pick.

McDonald, a Georgia fan, recaps his illustrious career in Athens and what team fits could get the most out of him at the next level. Harmon wonders if some teams won't know how to use him and if that could lead to him sliding out of the top ten in the draft.

The duo then look at day two TEs that could develop into starters in the NFL. After the break Harmon and McDonald look at the top ten OL prospects list from Nate Tice and dissect what makes each a first round talent. Harmon and McDonald agree that the OL position might be the deepest in top tier talent of any position this year.

0:45 - We are in the 'crazy hot takes and lying season' part before the Draft

5:10 - Draft Deep Dive: TE position this year... is it Brock Bowers and everyone else?

5:45 - Draft Deep Dive: Brock Bowers

29:15 - Draft Deep Dive: Other TEs to know in this class

33:33 - Why we need to stop the 'Johnny Wilson should move to TE' talk

41:50 - Draft Deep Dive: Top OL prospects you need to know

