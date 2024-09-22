Dovbyk after scoring second Roma goal in 3-0 win over Udinese: “We must change our mentality.”

Artem dovbyk spoke after having scored his second Roma goal in tonight’s 3-0 win over Udinese.

The Ukrainian striker discussed the performance in a difficult moment for the team in a post-match interview with DAZN.

“Today the result made the difference. Obviously we all want to change our mentality, we must change it,” he said.

“We need to be more focused in every match and press as hard as possible in all areas of the pitch,” he added.