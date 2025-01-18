Dovbyk reveals Ranieri’s impact: “We communicate better as a team.”

Artem Dovbyk was back on the score sheet for Roma in last night’s 3-1 win over Genoa.

The Ukrainian forward paid thanks to Claudio Ranieri in his post-match presser, revealing what the veteran technician brought to the table following his appointment in November.

“When Ranieri came, I realized that my teammates need more support from me, more involvement and an improvement in my skills on the field.”

“In every game I have had more opportunities to improve in the last two months. Now, however, there is better communication between us on the field, and it is very important. Now we are a team, we play together, we win games, and that is the most important thing.”

“We’re improving every game thanks in part to players like Paulo and Pellegrini, who have great quality. We need time to adapt and improve communication on the pitch. I think this is the right time to do it.”

“Personally I don’t feel too much pressure. It wasn’t easy for Dzeko in the first season, he only scored 10 goals in 39 games and we know what happened after that. I need to communicate more with my teammates and over the course of time I will be fine.”

“When I arrived in Rome, I understood that there was a lot of pressure on me as a striker, because everyone expected me to score two or three goals every game. But now I am calmer, and for me it is more important to adapt to my teammates.”

“I am enjoying my time at Roma,” he concluded.