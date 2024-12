Dovbyk, Hermoso called up for Lecce: Cristante ruled out

Claudio Ranieri has announced the players called up for Saturday’s fixture against Lecce.

Artem Dovbyk and Mats Hummels – both questionable in recent days – were included in Ranieri’s squad list.

Mario Hermoso was also called up after missing the last month due to injury.

Bryan Cristante, on the other hand, remains out as he is still nursing an ankle sprain.