Dovbyk explains reason deal with Atletico collapsed: “Soon you’ll know the truth.”

Artem Dovbyk is increasingly closer to Roma after his failed transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Ukrainian striker is Roma’s number one priority at the moment.

In recent days, the Giallorossi and Dovbyk’s entourage reached an agreement and now the Italian club are looking to do the same with Girona.

In the meantime, Dovbyk was asked in an interview with Tribuna Україна about the reason behind his failed move to Atletico Madrid.

“It is not true that my transfer to Atletico collapsed due to the commissions requested by my agent. It’s a lie,” said Dovbyk.

“It collapsed for other reasons, you will soon know the truth.”