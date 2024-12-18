Advertisement

Doug Gottlieb’s UW-Green Bay team falls to D-II opponent after he called them ‘Nobody U’

Michigan Tech, a Division-II program, handed the Phoenix their eighth-straight loss on Wednesday afternoon

ryan young
Staff writer
·3 min read
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss.
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb.

After getting into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gottlieb then led UW-Green Bay to a 72-70 loss to Michigan Tech, a Division-II school, on Wednesday afternoon. While one loss during a college basketball season isn’t the end of the world, it’s what Gottlieb said before the game that makes their latest loss so much worse.

Gottlieb, the former analyst who is now in his first season leading the Phoenix, ripped Michigan Tech and called them “Nobody U" while complaining about their schedule.

“Part of the reason I want to play better teams is, it’s 2 degrees outside and snowing. I don’t really like the idea of ‘Nobody U’ coming in here. I always say like, what do we learn from a game where we win by 20 [points]?”

Publicly calling a team “Nobody U” is certainly one thing. But then not backing it up and losing to the team you clearly overlooked takes it to a completely different level.

Gottlieb tried to play it off after the loss, too, but didn't do a great job or apologize.

Wednesday’s loss came just days after Gottlieb’s back-and-forth with Schefter on social media. Gottlieb called out a Schefter report about Michael Vick being in discussions with Sacramento State for their next head coaching job. Though Gottlieb wasn’t totally wrong in his first point — Schefter at best misinterpreted the amount of NIL money that Sacramento State has available to it — it was Schefter’s incredible response that crushed him.

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Phoenix to 2-11 on the season, and extended their losing streak to eight games.

Between his “Nobody U” comments, his feud with one of the biggest names at ESPN and his massive losing skid, Gottlieb’s head coaching debut isn’t off to the best start.