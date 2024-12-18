Doug Gottlieb’s UW-Green Bay team falls to D-II opponent after he called them ‘Nobody U’

It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss. (Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb.

After getting into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gottlieb then led UW-Green Bay to a 72-70 loss to Michigan Tech, a Division-II school, on Wednesday afternoon. While one loss during a college basketball season isn’t the end of the world, it’s what Gottlieb said before the game that makes their latest loss so much worse.

Gottlieb, the former analyst who is now in his first season leading the Phoenix, ripped Michigan Tech and called them “Nobody U" while complaining about their schedule.

“Part of the reason I want to play better teams is, it’s 2 degrees outside and snowing. I don’t really like the idea of ‘Nobody U’ coming in here. I always say like, what do we learn from a game where we win by 20 [points]?”

Doug Gottlieb has no idea what he’s talking about. He refers to D2 Michigan Tech as “Nonody U” and implies they’ll win by 20. His shitty 2-10 UWGB team might be in for a rude awakening today at 11 AM when they see the way Tech plays ball the right way. pic.twitter.com/nzrgKdxxEL — Mike Ashley (@MikeAshley40) December 18, 2024

Publicly calling a team “Nobody U” is certainly one thing. But then not backing it up and losing to the team you clearly overlooked takes it to a completely different level.

Gottlieb tried to play it off after the loss, too, but didn't do a great job or apologize.

Done with this crap. We scheduled up. Including Michigan Tech. No where ever, have I been critical of anyone on our schedule. Now, back to work. https://t.co/zfJcA8TlaO — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 18, 2024

Wednesday’s loss came just days after Gottlieb’s back-and-forth with Schefter on social media. Gottlieb called out a Schefter report about Michael Vick being in discussions with Sacramento State for their next head coaching job. Though Gottlieb wasn’t totally wrong in his first point — Schefter at best misinterpreted the amount of NIL money that Sacramento State has available to it — it was Schefter’s incredible response that crushed him.

And Jeezus, Doug. A seven-game losing steak and last place in the Horizon League? Less time on social media and more time in the gym. pic.twitter.com/r58Fpwfvb8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2024

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Phoenix to 2-11 on the season, and extended their losing streak to eight games.

Between his “Nobody U” comments, his feud with one of the biggest names at ESPN and his massive losing skid, Gottlieb’s head coaching debut isn’t off to the best start.