Dottie Pepper calls out slow play at Farmers Insurance Open: 'It's just gotta get better'

Dottie Pepper is one of the best on-course analysts in the sport.

The former LPGA major champion has worked for CBS Sports for nearly 10 years, and she has become a fan favorite behind the mic covering the PGA Tour. In part because of how good her analysis is of shots and their importance but also because she can provide commentary that is valuable to broadcasts.

On Saturday during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, she was talking with colleague Frank Nobilo when they were discussing the final group's pace of play, which has been a hot-button topic in recent years as players have come under more fire for slow play.

Harris English, Andrew Novak and Aldrich Potgieter took nearly three hours to play their first nine holes in the final round, and Pepper had some thoughts on the subject as the players teed off on No. 10.

"You know, Frank, I think we're starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue, and it's respect. For your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasts, for all of it. It's just gotta get better."

"Well said," Nobilo responded.

Last week during the American Express, the final round went nearly 30 minutes past its coverage window. This week, the final group is playing at nearly a six-hour pace.

The pace of play problem on the PGA Tour isn't getting any better, and Pepper's 10-second monologue shined a light on how it negatively impacts numerous aspects of the sport.

