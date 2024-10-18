🚨 Dortmund survive St. Pauli scare to continue strong home record

Borussia Dortmund were looking to move up the Bundesliga table on Friday evening as they took on St. Pauli.

Here’s what went down.

St. Pauli stunner not enough to stop Dortmund win

Scorers: Bensebaini 43′, Guirassy 83′; Smith 78′

Borussia Dortmund survived a brief scare to see out a 2-1 win over St. Pauli and continue their unbeaten home run on Friday nights to 39 games.

The visitors kept Nuri Şahin’s men at bay through the first half, that was until a superb angled ball into the box from Pascal Groß was met by a leap and a well-directed header from Ramy Bensebaini, that sailed into the back of the net for his first goal for the club.

As the game headed into the final stages, it looked like the home side might close out the narrow win, but St. Pauli came up with a stunning equaliser from put of nowhere as Eric Smith let fly with a effort from 30 yards out.

Yet Dortmund rallied and were able to get back in front when Serhou Guirassy got in front of his marker and headed in from a dangerous ball into the box from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The Bundesliga fixtures continue on Saturday, with Bayer Leverkusen facing Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich take on Stuttgart.