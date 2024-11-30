🚨 Dortmund and Bayern name starting XIs for Der Klassiker
The big clash in the Bundesliga is here as Borussia Dortmund host rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Ahead of kick-off, here are the two starting lineups.
👇 UNSER TEAM 👇 #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/pCCyG6T5GC
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 30, 2024
♦ Unsere 𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐟 ♦
Pack ma’s, Männer! 👊
#FCBayern #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/UmPQqR06eH
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 30, 2024
Looking at the table, Bayern currently have a 10-point lead over fifth-place Dortmund.
📸 2024 Getty Images