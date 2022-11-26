Don't miss these 100+ epic Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday may be in the rear-view mirror, but Black Friday 2022 sales are very much still here, and Best Buy has hundreds of sales on the best devices that top brands like Apple and Samsung have to offer. Purchase some new appliances for your kitchen, laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone for the tech-savvy person in your life in need of holiday cheer. We've sifted through the sales for you, so let our shoppable links lead the way.
Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sales
If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation, and a 60-day cancellation window.
Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals
Deals on laptops, cameras, TVs and more
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-in Touch Screen Intel Core i5 8GB Memory 128GB SSD for $699.99 (Save $400)
Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
Huge discounts on 4K LG, Sony, and Vizio TVs
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $239.99 (Save $100)
Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $289.99 (Save $180)
Hisense 70-Inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $449.99 (Save $60)
Samsung 50-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $547.99 (Save $102)
LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)
TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $649.99 (Save $100)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $799.99 (Save $100)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $999.99 (Save $900)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,799.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals
MacBooks, Surface Pro, and HP laptops get huge price cuts
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-Inch HD Laptop Celeron N4020 for $79 (Save $60)
Lenovo 11.6-Inch 64GB Flex 3 Touchscreen Chromebook for $99 (Save $80)
Asus 14-Inch 64GB 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook for $179 (Save $200)
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)
HP 15.6-Inch 256GB ENVY x360 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $300)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)
2020 M1 MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop for $799.99 (Save $200)
Asus Zephyrus 14-Inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (Save $500)
Best Buy Black Friday video game deals
Switch, PS5, and Xbox games at low prices
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition - Xbox One, Xbox Series X for $14.99 (Save $45)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Standard Edition - PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (Save $40)
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (Save $40)
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition - PlayStation 5 for $39.99 (Save $30)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber for $349.99 (Save $50)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition for - PlayStation 4 for $29.99 (Save $20)
God of War - PlayStation Hits Standard Edition for $9.99 (Save $10)
Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals
PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S are on sale now
Microsoft - Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows Devices - Pulse Red for $39.99 (Save $25)
Sony PlayStation 5 - DualSense Wireless Controller for $49.99 (Save $20)
Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (Save $50)
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 (Save $50)
Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with Charging Dock for $79.99 (Save $90)
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox X|S and Xbox One - Black for $89.99 (Save $60)
Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24-Inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor for $139.99 (Save $110)
G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and pedals for Xbox, PC for $199.99 (Save $100)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital for $249.99 (Save $50)
Best Buy Black Friday phone deals
Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more at a better price
Lively Jitterbug Flip2 Cell Phone for Seniors for $49.99 (Save $50)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (Unlocked) for $349.99 (Save $100)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8GB+128GB (Unlocked) for $549.99 (Save $250)
Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB (Unlocked) for $699.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals
KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances are in stock and on sale
Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $70)
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 (Save $70)
Nespresso Vertuo Chrome by Breville with Aeroccino3 for $188.97 (Save $80.98)
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $249.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic-Foot Front Control Slide-in Electric Range with Convection & Wi-Fi from $849.99 (Save $590)
LG 24-Inch Front Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher from $599.99 (Save $200)
Whirlpool 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $699.99 (Save $280 to $325)
GE 5.0-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Convection Range with Self-Steam Cleaning and No-Preheat Air Fry for $799.99 (Save $280)
Samsung 6.3-Cubic Foot Slide-in Induction Range with Air Fry & Convection+ from $1,599.99 (Save $380 to $420)
Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals
Apple AirPods and Beats deals that sound fantastic
A10 Wired Stereo Over-the-Ear Gaming Headset from $19.99 (Save $40)
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $68 (Save $81.99)
Bose Sport Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for $129 (Save $20)
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 (Save $200)
Beats by Dr. Dre - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (Save $50)
Sony - WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $348 (Save $51.99)
WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $178 (Save $101.99)
Sony - WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphone for $58 (save $41.99)
JBL - Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds for $74.99 (Save $75)
Jabra - Elite 7 Active True Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $80)
Best Buy Black Friday hearing aid deals
Deals on Eargo, Lucid Hearing and more!
Nuheara - IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $299.99 (Save $200)
Lucid Hearing Premium Rechargeable Hearing Aids for $999.99 (Save $700)
Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals
Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy
Lenovo - Tab M8 HD (2nd Gen) - 8" - Tablet - 32GB for $79.99 (Save $30)
Samsung - Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4" 128GB - Wi-Fi for $269.99 (Save $160)
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro M1 with Wi-Fi for $799.99 (Save $300)
Apple - iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB for $399.99 (Save $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 10th Generation Tablet for $44.99 (Save $45)
Best Buy Black Friday tech deals
Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals
Roku - Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device 4K/HDR/ Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and TV Controls for $24.99 (Save $25)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $149.99 (Save $130)
Therabody Theragun Mini 1.0 Handheld Percussive Massage Device with Travel Pouch for $159.99 (Save $40)
WD easystore 16TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $269.99 (Save $120)
Garmin epix (2nd Gen) GPS Smartwatch for $899.99 (Save $100)
Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos for $1,399.99 (Save $500)
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $24.99 (Save $25)
Best Buy Black Friday home deals
Grab these Roomba and Shark deals before they sell out
Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum for $159.99 (Save $100)
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $169.99 (Save $30)
Insignia 6.7-Cubic-Foot 12-Cycle Electric Dryer for $424.99 (Save $25)
SimpliSafe Home Security System with Outdoor Camera for $209.99 (Save $140)
LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $299.99 (Save $250)
Ring Stick Up Cam and Amazon Echo 5 (2nd Gen) Package for $79.99 (Save $104.99)
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
Should I shop Black Friday deals at Best Buy?
Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best Black Friday deals are going fast!
What are the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?
There are tons of Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.
How long does Black Friday last at Best Buy?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?
Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is on November 28.
