Don't miss these 100+ epic Best Buy Black Friday deals

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Christopher Groux and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
·5 min read
Best Buy Black Friday deals are still available. Save big on LG TVs, PS5 accessories and more at best-ever prices.
Best Buy Black Friday deals are still available. Save big on LG TVs, PS5 accessories and more at best-ever prices.

Black Friday may be in the rear-view mirror, but Black Friday 2022 sales are very much still here, and Best Buy has hundreds of sales on the best devices that top brands like Apple and Samsung have to offer. Purchase some new appliances for your kitchen, laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or the iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone for the tech-savvy person in your life in need of holiday cheer. We've sifted through the sales for you, so let our shoppable links lead the way.

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sales

Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals

Deals on laptops, cameras, TVs and more

Save on dishwashers, cameras, phones and so much more at Best Buy after Black Friday.
  1. LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K TV for $569.99 (Save $730)

  2. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

  3. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)

  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-in Touch Screen Intel Core i5 8GB Memory 128GB SSD for $699.99 (Save $400)

  5. Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)

  6. Samsung Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)

  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)

  8. Eargo Neo HiFi Hearing Aid for $1,450 (Save $500)

  9. MacBook Pro M2 14-inch 2022 laptop for $1,599 (Save $400)

  10. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Huge discounts on 4K LG, Sony, and Vizio TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

MacBooks, Surface Pro, and HP laptops get huge price cuts

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Best Buy Black Friday video game deals

Switch, PS5, and Xbox games at low prices

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S are on sale now

Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals
Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more at a better price

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.
Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances are in stock and on sale 

Shop the best Black Friday kitchen deals at Best Buy.
Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Apple AirPods and Beats deals that sound fantastic

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Best Buy Black Friday hearing aid deals

Deals on Eargo, Lucid Hearing and more!

Jump on these Black Friday deals at Best Buy for hearing aids.
Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.
Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.
Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Grab these Roomba and Shark deals before they sell out

Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals
Black Friday Shopping guide

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best Black Friday deals are going fast!

What are the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

How long does Black Friday last at Best Buy?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Cyber Monday is on November 28.

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

