Don't mess with Texas defense. Longhorns grind up Texas A&M to reach SEC title game - but questions persist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Don't mess with Texas' defense.

That's one nasty, punishing, rock-solid unit.

Texas delivered a statement Saturday night that will reverberate in every corner of this football-crazed state state. The Longhorns run Texas, although Texas A&M made them sweat to establish that.

Texas' defense refused to let this victory slip away, even after Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers nearly made a mess of this in the second half.

No. 3 Texas pushed around the rival it considers little brother in a 17-7 takedown of No. 19 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

In a battle for the soul of Texas, 109,028 fans watched the Longhorns announce that they're built for the SEC's rigors.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) makes a touchdown reception as Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field.

Just as Texas A&M seemed ready to turn turn this into a one-possession game in the fourth quarter, Ethan Burke burst through the line to wreck the Aggies on fourth down.

Many have tried to conquer this Texas defense. Many have failed.

In delivering this result, the Longhorns quieted the “Texas ain’t beat anybody!” crowd, but the Longhorns' offensive erosion after halftime means questions persist about whether Texas is balanced enough to win the national championship.

Arch Manning remains the most popular backup quarterback in America. He added to his buzz by running for a touchdown when Steve Sarkisian inserted him for a fourth-down play, wanting to use Manning's speed.

But, Sarkisian trusts Ewers most with Texas' national championship hopes, even though he showed an unsteady hand in this game, just as he did in a loss to Georgia.

Win helps validate Texas and earns SEC championship game

Texas finally owns a win against an opponent that had a number next to its name in the CFP rankings, but the playoff committee didn’t wait for this validation.

Texas has enjoyed the No. 3 ranking for the past three weeks, because the selection committee would not deny what their eyes had seen. That is, the Longhorns (11-1) are solid – and elite on defense.

The Longhorns must wonder what the big deal was about the SEC, anyway.

Texas spent the season punishing its new conference foes – and that includes its former Big 12 rival that got a 12-year head start on it in the SEC.

Texas will face Georgia for the SEC championship in its debut season in a conference that supplied 13 of the past 18 national champions since Texas won its last national championship in the 2005 season.

The Aggies (8-4) only reach the SEC championship in their dreams. This year joins 2012 and 2020 for A&M as another close bid for Atlanta that came up short.

After Texas established its instate supremacy, the question now shifts to: Can the Longhorns win a national championship?

The defense, at least, looks the part. Not so sure about that Texas offense.

Texas defense elite, but should Longhorns fret about Quinn Ewers?

Sarkisian built Texas into a physical program that plays punishing defense. The Longhorns put a beating on any Aggie with the ball in his hands. They’re ball hawks, too, and Michael Taaffe supplied Texas with its 25th takeaway of the season with an acrobatic interception of Marcel Reed.

Grade A beef abounds on the offensive line. The running lanes were bountiful for Texas ball carriers to enjoy.

But, does this team have a national championship quarterback? Ewers couldn't supply the final completion Texas needed last year in a CFP semifinal loss to Washington.

If Texas should fret about anything, it's turnover woes.

Turnovers foiled Texas in a loss to Georgia, with Ewers contributing three, and his turnovers on back-to-back drives Saturday allowed the Aggies to climb back in the game after Texas had built a 17-0 halftime lead.

Ewers threw a pick-six while under duress from an Aggies blitz. That revived an Aggies crowd that had fallen silent while Texas threatened to turn this into a blowout.

As Aggies fans waved their white towels and raised their voices, the stadium shook, and the tension mounted.

A Ewers fumble ended Texas' next drive. Next, the Aggies blocked a punt, and in a blink, the Aggies were in the red zone, on the verge of turning this into a one-possession game.

Burke had another idea. His tackle for loss extinguished the rally.

Shortly after that, Texas fans began chanting, "SEC! SEC! SEC!"

Texas belongs to the Longhorns. With one more victory, the SEC will be theirs, too.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer. Subscribe to read all of his columns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas defense stiffles Texas A&M, but Quinn Ewers questions remain