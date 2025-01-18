Don't count on a Mike Tomlin trade after the Steelers reportedly turned away interest from the Bears

Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

It sure doesn't sound like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to trade longtime coach Mike Tomlin this offseason.

The Steelers have reportedly turned away interest from the Chicago Bears about a potential trade for Tomlin, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite another wild-card playoff loss for the Steelers, Tomlin sounds very safe in his Pittsburgh job.

"The Bears recently called the Steelers to see whether they would be allowed to talk to and potentially try to trade for longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, only to have Pittsburgh rebuff their inquiry," Schefter reported.

"Discussions never made it to Tomlin, nor is it likely they would they have been successful even if they did."

Tomlin already told teams looking to trade for him to "save your time," which basically means he's not interested in leaving right now.

The Pittsburgh coach has a no-trade clause in his contract that he would have to waive to even make a scenario like this plausible, per Schefter.

So, Steelers fans, Tomlin should be back on the sideline in 2025. To other fans who hoped for Tomlin this offseason, you'll have to look elsewhere.

More NFL!

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders, TV channel, live stream

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans, TV channel, live stream

Which NFL playoff game is Tom Brady calling in the 2025 divisional round? Here's the answer.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Don't count on a Mike Tomlin trade after the Steelers reportedly turned away interest from the Bears