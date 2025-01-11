Done deal: Como book medicals for Lyon midfielder Caqueret

Como are expected to welcome former France U21 international Maxence Caqueret to Italy on Saturday evening after agreeing terms with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais for a permanent transfer, according to updates from France.

Como book medicals for Lyon’s Caqueret

RMC Sport report that Caqueret will arrive in Italy on Saturday night and have a medical on Sunday ahead of a permanent move from Lyon to Cesc Fabregas’s Como.

Como are expected to pay a fee of €15m plus €2m in bonuses to secure the Frenchman’s signature.

He will put pen to paper on a multi-year contract, and though a specific figure has not been disclosed, it is understood that Como will pay him more than he earns on his current contract with Lyon.

Como are also expected to include a relegation clause in Caqueret’s contract, which will allow him to leave for a reduced fee should the team drop back into Serie B at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Como are currently 15th in the league and two points off the drop zone as things stand.

Caqueret will become the club’s third addition of the January transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Jean Butez from Royal Antwerp and Assane Diao from Real Betis last week.