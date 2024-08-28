Done Deal – Argentina U20 Star Completing Move To Inter Milan

Defender Tomas Palacios is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. They report that intermediaries Marcelo Simonian and Luca Peluso are at Inter’s headquarters ironing out the details.

Inter have been working to sign defender Palacios for a couple weeks now.

The Argentine has been the Nerazzurri’s main target to bolster their defense for the upcoming season.

Inter have been seeking a defender capable of backing up Alessandro Bastoni on the left of their back three.

And they have also specifically been after a young defender. This is the mandate of owners Oaktree Capital, who want the Nerazzurri to sign players with room to grow and resale value.

Palacios checks both of those boxes. Therefore, Inter have been closing in on a move for the Argentine.

Done Deal – Tomas Palacios Completing Inter Milan Move

On Monday, Palacios completed his medicals ahead of the move to Inter.

The Argentine has already gotten key bureaucratic steps out of the way, such as obtaining a work permit in Italy.

Nevertheless, the deal did not go through yesterday as many had anticipated.

The reason for this, reports have suggested, was that there had still been some negotiations ongoing between the three clubs involved in the deal.

Palacios is a player with a slightly convoluted ownership situation.

The 21-year-old is owned by Talleres. But he is on loan at Independiente Rivadivia, with the latter having a purchase option when the loan deal expires at the end of December.

Therefore, the two Argentine clubs have had to work out a formula to facilitate the transfer.

As such, even yesterday, there were some final negotiations holding up the transfer.

But Inter never lost faith that they’d be able to wrap up a deal for Palacios.

And Sky report that today, that is exactly what the Nerazzurri are doing.

Intermediaries Simonian and Peluso are at Inter’s headquarters. They are finalizing the details on Palacios’s contract.

Therefore, it is only a matter of time – and not much of it – before Palacios signs for Inter.