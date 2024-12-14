Doncic, Mavericks to visit Curry, Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (16-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Warriors are 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game. Curry leads the Warriors averaging 6.5.

The Mavericks are 10-7 in conference matchups. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference scoring 52.6 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Gafford averaging 10.5.

The Warriors are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 10.1 more points per game (118.5) than the Warriors give up to opponents (108.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 22.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

Doncic is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 104.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

Mavericks: Jaden Hardy: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: day to day (illness), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Brandon Williams: day to day (thumb), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

