Doncic and the Mavericks host Oklahoma City with 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -2; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Mavericks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last matchup 105-101 on May 11 led by 27 points from P.J. Washington, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference games. Dallas is seventh in the league averaging 117.9 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Thunder are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City scores 120.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.2 more points than the Thunder give up (112.7). The Thunder average 120.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the 115.6 the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 104.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 113.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press