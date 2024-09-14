Donations flood Tua Tagovailoa’s Foundation courtesy of Buffalo Bills fans

Donations have flooded Tua Tagovailoa’s charity following the franchise quarterback’s latest concussion on Thursday evening.

The Tua Foundation has received more than $16,000 since the Miami Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. And just who has been the biggest donators? Bills Mafia, according to “Good Morning Football.”

Tagovailoa sustained a concussion late in the third quarter of Thursday’s matchup between the AFC East rivals. With the Dolphins down big, the former Alabama star scrambled to get a first down, lunging headfirst into the abdomen of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa laid on the ground for several minutes before later walking off the field on his own.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold said after Thursday’s game. “All of our prayers are out to him and his family. We’re a tight-knit family on this team. We’re just hoping he’s safe and we’ll move forward with that. We’re always praying for guys to come out healthy so this is a tough one to see.”

Tagovailoa’s latest concussion diagnosis will be his third since 2022. During that 2022 season, the franchise quarterback suffered two separate concussions, the worst of which occurred against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills Mafia donated heavily to the Tua Foundation after that head injury as well, according to Bleacher Report.

What’s next for Tagovailoa is unclear. NFL analysts and former players alike have speculated that the quarterback should retire while others have said that decision is ultimately up to him. If Tagovailoa chooses to return, he will have to undergo the NFL’s rigorous, five-phase process. Regardless of what happens next, many, like coach Mike McDaniel, have pleaded that question’s about Tagovailoa’s future does more harm than good.

“It would be so wrong of me to sniff that subject,” McDaniel said Friday when asked about Tagovailoa’s potential retirement, less than 24 hours after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10. “It’s more in line with actually caring about the human being. You’re talking about his career. His career is his.... Bringing up his future is not in the best interests of him. I would plead with everyone that generally cares that that should be the last thing on his mind.”