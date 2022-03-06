Donald Trump says US should put Chinese flag on American fighters and 'bomb the s---' out of Russia

Donald Trump - Paul Hennessy/Getty



America should put the Chinese flag on US military aircraft and then 'bomb the s***' out of Russia, Donald Trump has told Republican donors.

Then, the former US president told his audience in New Orleans, “we say – China did it, we didn’t do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.”

His suggestion of mounting a false flag operation with US F-22 fighter jets was greeted with laughter by an audience of approximately 250 major donors in New Orleans.

Mr Trump, who was a fierce critic of Nato while in office, then rounded on the alliance’s response to the crisis describing it as a “paper tiger.”

He demanded the US act, according to a tape recording of his remarks obtained by the Washington Post.

Describing the invasion as a “massive crime against humanity”, he added: “We can't let it happen. We can't let it continue to happen.”

As the conflict unfolded, Mr Trump had faced criticism for praising Vladimir Putin as “savvy” and “brilliant” – reflecting the close ties he tried to forge with the Russian leader while he was in the White House.

However, over the weekend he claimed that the Russians would never have invaded had he still been in the Oval Office.

“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it.”

Mr Trump’s attack on Nato was dismissed by Mike Pence, the former vice president, reinforcing the growing rift between the two men.

“To those who argue that Nato expansion is somehow responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in N