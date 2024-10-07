“I don’t see a player in there” – Jason Cundy delivers brutal assessment on current Chelsea ace

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy believes the Blues need to send Mykhailo Mudryk on loan as he doesn’t see a place for him in the side at the moment.

Mudryk has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks under Enzo Maresca and has been getting more opportunities.

After impressing against Gent in the Conference League last Thursday, he was thrown on as a late substitute against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and made an impressive cameo.

Cundy thinks Chelsea should send Mudryk on loan

The Ukrainian was unlucky not to get an assist for what likely would have been the winning goal as he ran virtually the whole length of the pitch before putting in a brilliant cross, which Christopher Nkunku should have scored from.

Enzo Maresca has been critical of Mudryk in press conferences this season and it appears the 23-year-old is responding to his manager and his performances have improved recently.

Following the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto this summer, competition for places in the wide areas is fierce and players need to make the most of every opportunity given, even if it’s only a few minutes.

Mudryk is facing a make or break season at Chelsea. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media)

Mudryk certainly divides opinion and despite having so much talent and ability it’s not yet happened for him at the club.

With the arrival of Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez in 2025 it feels like Mudryk is playing for his Chelsea future this season.

Former Blue Cundy feels the Ukraine international should be loaned out as he currently doesn’t see a place for him in the side.

“I think he has got to go out on loan,” he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t see a place for him at the moment. He’s now behind Sancho, he’s behind Neto, he’s behind Noni Madueke.

“He’s way down that pecking order for me. I don’t see a player in there because you know you have got football IQ.

“Rapid, but at times I feel as though the pace, his feet are too quick for his brain, he can’t quite adjust quick enough. He has got so much under the bonnet, but boy, does he disappoint.”