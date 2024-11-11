“I don’t like” – Former Chelsea captain slams Mikel Arteta’s “disrespectful” comments

One former Chelsea captain has now slammed the comments made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s after The Blues 1-1 draw with them.

Chelsea and Arsenal had a hard fought point in the Premier League last night in a game that could have easily gone either way in the end. Chelsea enjoyed spells of the game on top, but it was Arsenal who were on top in the run in at the end of the game and could have also nicked it. Basically, it was a very even game and the point was a very fair result in pretty much everyone’s opinion who watched the game.

But not Arsenal’s deluded manager Mikel Arteta, who claimed that his side dominated the game and deserved the win. Which they obviously did not, as you can see from the stats below.

Image

Arteta said after the game:

“We dominated them, we were the better team and I’m very disappointed in the way we conceded.”

Leboeuf not having it

Frank Leboeuf, who wore the captains armband whilst playing for Chelsea in the 90s, is not having Arteta’s comments at all.

Working as a pundit for ESPN and speaking on the game afterwards, Leboeuf said:

“I don’t like Mikel Arteta’s comments, they were quite disrespectful towards Chelsea. It was a fair result. You’re not dominant just because you had two chances at the end. That guy has to respect others in order to be respected.

“Arteta said they were dominant, they were better than Chelsea and deserved to win the game. Since when? I saw the game and would admit it if it was the case, but it’s not true. They were never better. I don’t like this attitude.”

This is spot on, Arteta is completely delusional if he watched that and truly believes his team dominated Chelsea.