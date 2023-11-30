Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll cover the salary of videographer suspended by NFL

After a videographer who worked with Tyreek Hill had his NFL credential revoked, the Miami Dolphins receiver is making sure his guy is taken care of.

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student who says he has been working Miami Dolphins games since 2022, released a video late Monday night about how the league disciplined him after Hill used his phone to celebrate a touchdown in an Oct. 15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the video, Fitzgibbons said after Hill celebrated with his phone, he sent the video to the NFL, but then later was notified he would be suspended for the remainder of the season and "possibly for good" because he "had to be disciplined." The NFL-affiliated X – formerly Twitter – account @NFLUK posted Hill's selfie video but deleted the post shortly after.

"One of the best moments of my life turned upside-down in a matter of seconds," Fitzgibbons said in the video that has more than 36 million views on social media.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs with the football against the Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Oct. 15, 2023

'Make sure that I do what's right'

After the game, Hill said he saw Fitzgibbons at the back of the end zone and decided to run to him and grab his phone.

"Yeah, that’s my boy K-Fitz. Yeah, that was him," Hill said after the game.

When news of Fitzgibbons' suspension was released, Hill said on social media, "I would comment but I could get fined." On Thursday, Hill told reporters he tried to get the NFL to reverse course on the decision, but the league wouldn't budge. He added he spoke with him about the incident as well.

"I told him, 'Don't let this get to you, man. Like, just hold your head up,'" Hill said. "'You're still young, continue to do what you love.'"

Hill said he and Fitzgibbons are going to continue to work together. Even though Fitzgibbons won't be allowed on an NFL field again this season, Hill is going to make sure he gets paid.

"I told him I was gonna cover his salary, whatever the NFL was gonna pay him. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of (Fitzgibbons)," he said. "Make sure you're not out of a job."

Contributing: Safid Deen and Chris Bumbaca

