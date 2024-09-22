Dolphins vs. Seahawks game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule in NFL Week 3

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Skylar Thompson #19 and head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins speak during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in a highly anticipated and significant Week 3 game on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins have a 1-1 record heading into Week 3 following a tough 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion after colliding with a Bills defensive back in the third quarter. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel has not provided a timeline for Tagovailoa's return, emphasizing that his health is the top priority. While Tagovailoa recovers, the Dolphins have added quarterback Skylar Thompson to the roster. Thompson is being considered as the potential starter for Week 3, but no final decision has been made yet.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are riding high on their recent 23-20 victory over the New England Patriots. The game was a nail-biter, with Jason Myers making a 31-yard field goal in overtime to give Seattle the win in Week 2. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 33 of 44 attempts for 327 yards and threw one touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the first half.

When is kickoff time for Dolphins vs. Seahawks

The Week 3 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Dolphins vs. Seahawks: TV, time, streaming for Week 3 game

The Week 3 game between the Dolphins and Seahawks will be broadcast on CBS. You can also stream the game on Paramount+ or through Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; Fubo

