Dolphins vs Chiefs preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC wild card playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) roll out of the pocket in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Miami Dolphins (11-6) will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) for a Saturday AFC wild card playoff game in what is forecast to be freezing cold.

The Miami Dolphins have made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive year and are determined to win their first postseason game since 2000. However, the Dolphins are facing some injuries to key players in their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as per coach Mike McDaniel.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury during the team's 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Jerome Baker also suffered a wrist injury and had to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the playoffs. Moreover, linebacker’s Jaelan Phillips is already out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, and Bradley Chubb has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their 14th consecutive home playoff game since 2016. Their last encounter with the Miami Dolphins was in Week 9 in a 21-14 win for the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs boast of having the second-best scoring defense in the league, only conceding an average of 17.1 points per game.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs predictions

BetMGM: Chiefs will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts the Chiefs will win this playoff game with 60.7% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results."

ESPN: Chiefs have 52% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 52.6% chance of beating the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Dimers: Chiefs 23-20 Dolphins

Staff writes: "Our leading predictive analytics model gives the Chiefs a 61% chance of beating the Dolphins, and our predicted final score has the Chiefs winning 23-20."

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs odds, betting lines

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to defeat the Miami Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-185); Dolphins (+150)

Over/under: 44

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs: TV channel and streaming info

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13 at 8:00 p.m., ET, on Peacock. This will be NFL's first playoff game to be broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs injury news

Miami Dolphins:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Xavien Howard CB Foot Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City Jaylen Waddle WR Ankle Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City Erik Ezukanma WR Neck Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City Andrew Van Ginkel OLB Foot Out for Wild Card at Kansas City Jerome Baker OLB Wrist Out for Wild Card at Kansas City Cameron Goode LB Knee Out for Wild Card at Kansas City Bradley Chubb OLB Knee Injured Reserve Isaiah Wynn OG Quadriceps Injured Reserve Erik Ezukanma WR Neck Injured Reserve Connor Williams OL Knee Injured Reserve Jaelan Phillips LB Achilles Injured Reserve Salvon Ahmed RB Foot Injured Reserve Keion Crossen DB Undisclosed Injured Reserve Zeke Vandenburgh LB Undisclosed Injured Reserve

Kansas City Chiefs:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Donovan Smith OT Neck Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami Kadarius Toney WR Hip Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami Justyn Ross WR Hamstring Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami Wanya Morris OT Concussion Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami Bryan Cook FS Ankle Injured Reserve Prince Tega Wanogho OT Quadriceps Injured Reserve Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Injured Reserve Skyy Moore WR Knee Injured Reserve Jody Fortson TE Shoulder Injured Reserve Nazeeh Johnson SAF Knee Injured Reserve

