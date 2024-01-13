Advertisement

Dolphins vs Chiefs preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC wild card playoff game

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) roll out of the pocket in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Miami Dolphins (11-6) will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) for a Saturday AFC wild card playoff game in what is forecast to be freezing cold.

The Miami Dolphins have made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive year and are determined to win their first postseason game since 2000. However, the Dolphins are facing some injuries to key players in their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as per coach Mike McDaniel.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury during the team's 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Jerome Baker also suffered a wrist injury and had to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the playoffs. Moreover, linebacker’s Jaelan Phillips is already out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, and Bradley Chubb has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their 14th consecutive home playoff game since 2016. Their last encounter with the Miami Dolphins was in Week 9 in a 21-14 win for the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs boast of having the second-best scoring defense in the league, only conceding an average of 17.1 points per game.

NFL wild card schedule: What to know about betting odds, spreads, and early lines

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs predictions

BetMGM: Chiefs will win

Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts the Chiefs will win this playoff game with 60.7% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results."

ESPN: Chiefs have 52% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 52.6% chance of beating the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Dimers: Chiefs 23-20 Dolphins

Staff writes: "Our leading predictive analytics model gives the Chiefs a 61% chance of beating the Dolphins, and our predicted final score has the Chiefs winning 23-20."

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs odds, betting lines

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to defeat the Miami Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.

  • Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)

  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-185); Dolphins (+150)

  • Over/under: 44

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs: TV channel and streaming info

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13 at 8:00 p.m., ET, on Peacock. This will be NFL's first playoff game to be broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs injury news

Miami Dolphins:

PLAYER

POSITION

INJURY

STATUS

Xavien Howard

CB

Foot

Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City

Raheem Mostert

RB

Knee

Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Ankle

Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City

Erik Ezukanma

WR

Neck

Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City

Andrew Van Ginkel

OLB

Foot

Out for Wild Card at Kansas City

Jerome Baker

OLB

Wrist

Out for Wild Card at Kansas City

Cameron Goode

LB

Knee

Out for Wild Card at Kansas City

Bradley Chubb

OLB

Knee

Injured Reserve

Isaiah Wynn

OG

Quadriceps

Injured Reserve

Connor Williams

OL

Knee

Injured Reserve

Jaelan Phillips

LB

Achilles

Injured Reserve

Salvon Ahmed

RB

Foot

Injured Reserve

Keion Crossen

DB

Undisclosed

Injured Reserve

Zeke Vandenburgh

LB

Undisclosed

Injured Reserve

Kansas City Chiefs:

PLAYER

POSITION

INJURY

STATUS

Donovan Smith

OT

Neck

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Calf

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

Kadarius Toney

WR

Hip

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

Rashee Rice

WR

Hamstring

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

Justyn Ross

WR

Hamstring

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

Wanya Morris

OT

Concussion

Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami

Bryan Cook

FS

Ankle

Injured Reserve

Prince Tega Wanogho

OT

Quadriceps

Injured Reserve

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Groin

Injured Reserve

Skyy Moore

WR

Knee

Injured Reserve

Jody Fortson

TE

Shoulder

Injured Reserve

Nazeeh Johnson

SAF

Knee

Injured Reserve

