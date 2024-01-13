Dolphins vs Chiefs preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC wild card playoff game
The Miami Dolphins (11-6) will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) for a Saturday AFC wild card playoff game in what is forecast to be freezing cold.
The Miami Dolphins have made it to the playoffs for the second consecutive year and are determined to win their first postseason game since 2000. However, the Dolphins are facing some injuries to key players in their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as per coach Mike McDaniel.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel sustained a foot injury during the team's 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Jerome Baker also suffered a wrist injury and had to undergo surgery, ruling him out of the playoffs. Moreover, linebacker’s Jaelan Phillips is already out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury, and Bradley Chubb has been ruled out with a knee injury.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their 14th consecutive home playoff game since 2016. Their last encounter with the Miami Dolphins was in Week 9 in a 21-14 win for the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The Chiefs boast of having the second-best scoring defense in the league, only conceding an average of 17.1 points per game.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs predictions
BetMGM: Chiefs will win
Staff writes: "The winning team model predicts the Chiefs will win this playoff game with 60.7% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results."
ESPN: Chiefs have 52% chance to win
According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 52.6% chance of beating the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game.
Dimers: Chiefs 23-20 Dolphins
Staff writes: "Our leading predictive analytics model gives the Chiefs a 61% chance of beating the Dolphins, and our predicted final score has the Chiefs winning 23-20."
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs odds, betting lines
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to defeat the Miami Dolphins, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Spread: Chiefs (-3.5)
Moneyline: Chiefs (-185); Dolphins (+150)
Over/under: 44
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs: TV channel and streaming info
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13 at 8:00 p.m., ET, on Peacock. This will be NFL's first playoff game to be broadcast exclusively on a streaming service.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Miami Dolphins at the Kansas City Chiefs injury news
Miami Dolphins:
PLAYER
POSITION
INJURY
STATUS
Xavien Howard
CB
Foot
Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City
Raheem Mostert
RB
Knee
Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Ankle
Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City
Erik Ezukanma
WR
Neck
Questionable for Wild Card at Kansas City
Andrew Van Ginkel
OLB
Foot
Out for Wild Card at Kansas City
Jerome Baker
OLB
Wrist
Out for Wild Card at Kansas City
Cameron Goode
LB
Knee
Out for Wild Card at Kansas City
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Knee
Injured Reserve
Isaiah Wynn
OG
Quadriceps
Injured Reserve
Erik Ezukanma
WR
Neck
Injured Reserve
Connor Williams
OL
Knee
Injured Reserve
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Achilles
Injured Reserve
Salvon Ahmed
RB
Foot
Injured Reserve
Keion Crossen
DB
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
Zeke Vandenburgh
LB
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
Kansas City Chiefs:
PLAYER
POSITION
INJURY
STATUS
Donovan Smith
OT
Neck
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Calf
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
Kadarius Toney
WR
Hip
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
Rashee Rice
WR
Hamstring
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
Justyn Ross
WR
Hamstring
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
Wanya Morris
OT
Concussion
Questionable for Wild Card vs Miami
Bryan Cook
FS
Ankle
Injured Reserve
Prince Tega Wanogho
OT
Quadriceps
Injured Reserve
Jerick McKinnon
RB
Groin
Injured Reserve
Skyy Moore
WR
Knee
Injured Reserve
Jody Fortson
TE
Shoulder
Injured Reserve
Nazeeh Johnson
SAF
Knee
Injured Reserve
