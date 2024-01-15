Dolphins vs. Chiefs NFL playoff game was 'most-streamed live event' ever, NBC says

NBC says the AFC wild-card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday was the most-streamed live event in United States history.

According to same-day and live data from Nielsen, the Chiefs' 26-7 victory in subzero temperatures that was the NFL's first-ever exclusively streamed playoff game, the game averaged 23 million viewers and reached a total of 27.6 million viewers. Those numbers include NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, where the hometown Chiefs did a 45.1 local rating, and on mobile with NFL+.

The matchup's average peak (24.6 million viewers) came in the second quarter, from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen custom fast national data, which includes out-of-home viewership.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Peacock and are thrilled with the results of the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “To best serve our fans, we need to ensure games are available to them as their viewing habits change and this includes digital distribution as we continue to help shape the future of the sports and entertainment industry.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, in air, Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrate during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.

The ratings were up 6% from the AFC wild-card game in prime time Saturday last year, which was the Jacksonville Jaguars' comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game, called by the since-replaced Al Michaels, aired on NBC nationwide.

It was Peacock's largest day ever, NBC said, with 16.3 million concurrent devices.

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico reported the news of the stream being the most-viewed live event ever during halftime of the Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions game Sunday. He called it "a milestone moment in media and history."

The early game Saturday, between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, averaged 29 million viewers across all networks and streams, making it the most-watched AFC Wild Card game since 2014, per the network.

NBC paid $110 million for the rights to exclusively stream the game, according to multiple reports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs' NFL playoff game is 'most-streamed live event' ever, NBC says