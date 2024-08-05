Dolphins training camp: Who impressed, who didn’t and notes from Monday’s practice

Notes and observations from Monday’s 10th session of Dolphins training camp:

▪ Three days after being named the best player in the league and two years after securing a ton more guaranteed money, Tyreek Hill dove to the ground for a 40-yard catch from Tua Tagovailoa, one of multiple receptions during Monday’s session.

Tight end Jody Fortson also had a big day, with at least five receptions. And Skylar Thompson generally made the most of a lot of reps.

▪ Linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker; safety Jordan Poyer; and receiver Erik Ezukanma remained sidelined with undisclosed injuries. Mike McDaniel has said Brooks and Walker will be back “sooner than later.”

The Dolphins have been a bit more vague regarding the status of Ezukanma and Poyer.

Running back Salvon Ahmed, who might have had a setback after last November’s season-ending foot injury, remains sidelined.

Cornerback Cam Smith returned to practice after missing more than a week. But he participated only in individual drills before going inside.

Jaylen Waddle and Jalen Ramsey appeared to get the day off from individual drills.

▪ Outside linebacker Quinton Bell – who has staked a claim to not only a roster spot but significant early season playing time – wore an orange jersey, an honor bestowed on the standout in the previous practice.

▪ In the first play of 11 on 11 work, Thompson hit Tyreek Hill on a crossing pattern for at least 20 yards. Thompson was slightly off the mark on a deep ball to Tanner Conner but then connected with tight end Jody Fortson for a big gain.

Thompson delivered a well-thrown 30-yard pass to Anthony Schwartz, who dropped it. Schwartz, a bit later, hauled in a 20-yarder from Thompson but was out of bounds; Thompson could have thrown a better pass.

Though we are not permitted to report the order that quarterbacks entered, Thompson has been getting a lot of work and has been better than Mike White through 10 days of camp. But White had a nice 25-yard throw to Willie Snead Jr. late in practice.

▪ Monday’s session was a run heavy practice, especially early. Jeff Wilson Jr. was stopped by Ezekiel Vandenburgh for a short gain… Jaylen Wright gained decent yards on his carries, six on one carry and five on another and then catching a screen pass for 15 yards.…

De’Von Achane turned the corner for a 10-yard run and six yards on another carry….Chris Brooks had a decent run behind the left side of the line.

▪ On another running play, Jevon Holland stopped Raheem Mostert for a loss in the backfield. Holland has made a bunch of plays this camp.

▪ This was an up and down day for Tagovailoa.

Early in the day, he underthrew Hill and the ball bounced off Ethan Bonner’s shoulder pad; Bonner would have had the interception, potentially, if he had simply turned around.

But Tagovailoa hit Hill for a 40-yard play, with Storm Duck in coverage. Hill went to the ground to make a terrific catch; it was short of a touchdown.

Tagovailoa then hit Hill for another 15-yarder, also near the end zone.

But minutes later, Kader Kohou jumped for what appeared to be a leaping interception of Tagovailoa in the corner of the end zone. Kohou made a great catch but was ruled out of bounds.

Tagovailoa then had a pass swatted away by Jonathan Harris.

But Tagovailoa went back to Hill on the third set of 11 on 11s, and Hill again churned out yards on an intermediate catch.

Then Tagovailoa hit Ingold out of the backfield for a big gain.

▪ Wisconsin rookie Jason Maitre broke up a sideline pass from Tagovailoa. Maitre has been the best of the three rookie undrafted cornerbacks.

▪ Julian Hill continues to impress with his blocking. Rob Jones, making a case for a starting guard job, has sustained strong play throughout camp.

▪ Braxton Berrios had a sizable gain on a short swing pass from Tagovailoa. Berrios caught a couple of passes on Monday. … And River Cracraft caught a 20-yarder from Tagovailoa.

▪ Third-year receiver Braylon Sanders extended his arms to make an impressive catch on a 20-yard pass from Thompson. Sanders has flashed in his bid for a bottom-of-the-roster receiver job.

▪ FAU rookie receiver Je’Quan Burton caught two passes from Thompson in red zone drills…. Fifth-rounder Malik Washington caught a 10-yard pass from Thompson later in the day…

Willie Snead Jr. also caught a pass for another catch…. Tyreek Hill dropped one Tagovailoa pass, but drops have been rare from the Dolphins star receiver during this training camp.

▪ White’s deep pass to Anthony Schwartz fell harmlessly to the turf; Siran Neal had good coverage on the play. White was off on another throw; Channing Tindall should have had the interception.

But then White had a nice 15-yard missile to Berrios for a completion, with rookie Isaiah Johnson in coverage. In red zone drills, White then threw a TD for Fortson.

▪ Fortson had a very good day, and he needed it after an underwhelming start to camp. He had at least three receptions - the long gain on a pass from Thompson, the TD from White, at least 10 yards on a throw from White and at least seven yards on two other throws from Thompson.

▪ Teair Tart had a sack on Tagovailoa; Tart has looked better the past two practices after a slow start to camp.

▪ Tight end Hayden Rucci, who faces the longest of odds, caught a 15-yard pass from Thompson.

▪ Elijah Campbell had good coverage on an incomplete pass from Tagovailoa to Cracraft.

▪ Durham Smythe, who does his job quietly and competently every day, caught a 10-yard sideline pass from Tagovailoa.

▪ Cam Brown, a former Giants special teams standout, continued a solid stretch with a sack of Thompson.