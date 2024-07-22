Will the Dolphins make a title run in 2024? Join Miami Herald Sports for season preview

Is this the year the Miami Dolphins morph into a true contender? Will Tua Tagovailoa get a massive seven-year, $275 million contract extension? How can the Dolphins avoid the December and January collapse that spoiled the past two seasons?

The Miami Herald’s award-winning sports team is ready delve into those queries — and more — giving you an inside look at what’s in store ahead of the 2024 season.

It’s your chance to talk Dolphins on the first days of training camp with Miami Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly, a South Florida native, and Executive Sports Editor John Devine, who helps shape Dolphins coverage.

Both will chat with the community and answer questions in the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens. The free event, sponsored by the Herald, celebrates a new NFL season and the discussion will, of course, center coach on Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Tyreek Hill and all of your favorite Dolphins.

From a recent Omar Kelly column:

“The last time the nation saw the Miami Dolphins the team ruined one of the best seasons in franchise history by playing like the frozen Phins in a 26-7 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually won the Super Bowl.

The organization has spent seven months stewing about that disappointing finish to 2023, and working to rebuild the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft with the goal of ending the franchise’s 24-year streak of not winning a playoff game, which is the longest drought in the NFL going into this season.

Miami overcame the team’s cap crisis, and despite losing key free agents such as Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones, and purging a couple more key starters such as Xavien Howard and Jerome Baker, it can be argued that this year’s overall roster is better than last year.”

