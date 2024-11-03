The Dolphins score a lot, but defense can’t stop Bills offense as team falls short 30-27

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles for yardage in the first half during their NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York.

The Miami Dolphins came into Highmark Stadium with nothing to lose.

Sure, they haven’t beat the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York since 2016 but at 2-5, the Dolphins needed a win to stay afloat in the playoff race. And they might’ve gotten the dub if it weren’t for Tyler Bass, who hit a 61-yard field goal with under 10 seconds left that lifted the Buffalo Bills over the Dolphins 30-27.

Despite yet another efficient day for Tua Tagovailoa and the offense, the Dolphins defense just couldn’t stop Josh Allen in the second half as the Bills scored on all four of their positions, including three touchdowns. Tagovailoa finished the day having completed 25 of 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Allen completed roughly 64% of his passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins’ best drive occurred in the second quarter. After Jalen Ramsey intercepted a josh Allen pass in the redzone, the Dolphins proceeded to go 97 yards – in large part due to their rushing attack – to score on a 14-yard pitch-and-catch to De’Von Achane to go up 10-3. A Bills field goal just before halftime cut the Dolphins’ lead to 10-6.

After only 16 points in the first half, both offenses came out firing in the second, scoring a combined 41 points.

The Dolphins were hampered by a costly turnover at the start of the second half. With the ball in Buffalo territory and the run game once again cooking, Raheem Mostert coughed up the rock courtesy of a Taron Johnson strip. The Bills would score a touchdown on the subsequent possession — a 1-yard catch from Mack Hollins on fourth down — beginning a streak of three consecutive touchdown drives for the Bills.

The Dolphins’ streak of at least 150 rushing yards halted at three games after falling one yard shy. Although Tagovailao was ultra efficient, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle weren’t super involved until the second half. Hill finished with four catches for 80 yards while Waddle had just two catches for -4 yards and a touchdown, though the Alabama receiver being tackled behind the line of scrimmage on the final drive of the game contibuted to his number..

Achane once again had a stellar game as both a rusher and pass-catcher, accumulating a combined 121 yards with two touchdowns, one on the ground and the other through the air.