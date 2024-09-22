Dolphins QB depth chart: Tim Boyle takes over after Skylar Thompson injury

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson made his first start in place of Tua Tagoavailoa since 2022 in the team's Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Thompson's return to the lineup didn't last long. He suffered a chest injury after taking a hit in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

That further thinned out Miami's quarterback depth chart and forced them to throw their third-string quarterback, Tim Boyle, into action.

Boyle will need to finish the game against the Dolphins with Thompson out. That said, Miami has a third option available to replace him should he get hurt, thanks to the NFL's emergency third quarterback rules.

Here's what to know about the Dolphins' quarterback depth chart as they deal with significant injury woes in Week 3.

Who is the Dolphins third-string quarterback?

Tim Boyle is the Dolphins' third-string quarterback. The veteran quarterback opened the season on the team's practice squad but was signed to the 53-man roster after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Boyle, 29, has played for six NFL teams since signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has made five career starts, losing all of them and had completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 934 yards, four touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his NFL career.

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins roll with Boyle as their starting quarterback, should Thompson be out beyond this week, or if they will roll with their fourth-string quarterback, who has enjoyed more success during his NFL career than Boyle.

Dolphins QB depth chart

The Dolphins are presently three-deep at quarterback, with Tagovailoa currently on IR and not the 53-man roster. Below is a look at Miami's quarterback depth chart:

Skylar Thompson

Tim Boyle

Tyler Huntley (emergency QB)

Thompson has been with the Dolphins since they selected him with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The third-year passer was entrusted as Miami's backup, as he beat Mike White out for the job.

The Dolphins released White on eve of the 2024 NFL season and brought Boyle in to replace him. They needed only to sign Boyle to the practice squad after the Texans released him, so that freed up White's roster spot to be used at another position.

Huntley is the Dolphins' most recent signee, as he joined the team on Sept. 16, just four days after Tagovailoa's concussion. He spent the 2024 offseason with the Cleveland Browns but was signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad after Cleveland released him just after final cuts.

Huntley has a career record of 3-6 as a starter and has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also made the Pro Bowl after the 2022 season thanks to numerous opt-outs for the AFC team.

Huntley will only be available for the Dolphins in Week 3 if Boyle gets hurt and can't return to action. But moving forward, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him overtake the veteran on Miami's depth chart, especially as he grows more comfortable in Mike McDaniel's system.

