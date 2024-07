Dolphins edge rusher Shaquil Barrett announces surprise retirement from the NFL

The veteran linebacker says he wants to shift his focus to his wife and children

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett dropped some bombshell news on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, informing the team that he is retiring to spend more time with his family. The surprising development was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barrett, 31, explained his decision on social media.

"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett posted. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize [their] dreams and catch 'em."

"[I know] to some it'll be a surprise," he added. "But I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now."

Barrett signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. He was due to be paid a $15.04 million option bonus if the Bucs hadn't cut him before the new league year began in March. Miami signed him two weeks later.

In his five seasons with the Bucs, Barrett was named to two Pro Bowls, played on four playoff teams and won Super Bowl LV (2021) in Tampa Bay's home stadium. He also played four seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 (2016).

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.