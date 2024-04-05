Dolphins discuss veteran guards. Here’s who’s left in free agency; draft also in play

The Dolphins have had preliminary conversations with the representatives for several veteran free agent starting guards and even brought one into team headquarters earlier this offseason (Phil Haynes).

Unless something changes at any moment — and that’s always possible with the Dolphins - the message has been consistent with several of them: Your player is on our list. We might add a veteran guard. Let’s stay in touch. But we might want to get through the draft and address this later.

That’s according to multiple people in touch with the Dolphins front office.

For now, the Dolphins aren’t in terrible shape at the position. They have a very solid left guard starter in Isaiah Wynn, albeit one who has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

They have serviceable options to replace Carolina-bound Robert Hunt in Robert Jones, Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton.

They have a first-round pick (21st overall) in a draft position considered a sweet spot for natural guards and tackles who can play guard. That’s the range for Oregon guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson and potentially for Duke’s Graham Barton, who can play all five positions but is reportedly rising up draft boards.

But if the Dolphins eventually want to add a veteran starter, here’s who’s left among free agents with considerable starting experience:

▪ Dalton Risner: He’s among a half dozen or so names that would be on Miami’s list if the Dolphins choose to sign a veteran in a couple months.

He started at least 15 games for Denver every season from 2019 through 2022, then started 11 of 15 appearances for Minnesota last season.

He didn’t allow a sack in 485 pass-blocking snaps last season. All 4,518 career snaps have come at left guard, where Wynn was a good fit before his season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 7.

Pro Football Focus rated Risner 46th among 79 qualifying guards last season. The Dolphins’ Robert Jones was 45th.

▪ Greg Van Wroten: He started 17 games for Las Vegas last season and has 71 NFL starts. He played all 1,024 of his snaps at right guard last season and allowed five sacks. He’s another player on Miami’s list.

Story continues

PFF rated him seventh best among 79 qualifying guards last season. He had a visit with the Seahawks this week.

▪ Laken Tomlinson: He started between 15 and 17 games each of the past seven seasons — including five with the 49ers (where his time overlapped with Mike McDaniel) and the last two with the Jets.

He played all 1,099 snaps at left guard last season and was poor in run blocking (per PFF) and pass protection, allowing seven sacks and 51 pressures.

PFF rated him 53rd of 79 guards last season, but it’s notable that the Jets — who were needy for offensive linemen — opted to part ways.

▪ Andrus Peat: He has started 102 games for the Saints during the past nine years, at both guard and tackle. He was primarily a left tackle last season and permitted only two sacks.

▪ Cody Whitehair: He has started 118 games for the Bears during the past eight seasons, including 11 last year. He permitted three sacks in 2023, logging 666 snaps at left guard, 87 at center and 34 at right guard.

PFF rated him 73rd of 79 guards last season.

▪ Haynes: He never signed after his visit, but he cannot be ruled out by any means because Miami liked him enough to fly him to team headquarters last month.

He started his only eight games for Seattle last season before missing the second half of the season with a toe injury. He allowed five sacks last season, playing 73 snaps at left guard and 364 at right guard.

PFF rated him 61st of 79 qualifying guards last season.

▪ Lucas Patrick: He made 15 starts for the Bears last season (all at center) and didn’t allow a sack. He has guard experience.

▪ Mark Glowinski: He had six starts for the Giants last season after being a full-time starter for the Giants and Colts the previous four years. Even as a backup, PFF rated him 25th best among 79 guards last season.

▪ Also available: Nick Gates (a guard/center with 10 starts for Washington last year), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (28 starts for the Lions during the past three seasons), Matt Feiler (five-year starter for Pittsburgh and the Chargers but only six starts for Tampa last season/PFF rated him 55th of 79 guards in 2023) and Tyler Shatley (part-time starter for Jaguars past three years/PFF rated him 67th of 79 in 2023).

Others still unsigned: tackle/guard Cameron Fleming (Dolphins considered signing him a year ago), Billy Turner (former Dolphin was a Jets backup last season), Gabe Jackson (longtime starter for the Raiders and Seahawks but just two starts last season), Justin McCray (31 career starts but a backup in recent years).

Keep in mind that other starting guards could shake free when teams make cuts after the draft and after June 1.

NOTABLE

Barton — who can play every position on the offensive line — has been a player repeatedly linked to the Dolphins in mock drafts, including by Mel Kiper Jr. and Daniel Jeremiah.

Whether he’s even available at No. 21 is now in question. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid notes that Barton could go in the top 15, adding “don’t be surprised if this is the first interior offensive lineman off of the board next month.”