Dolphins, DC Vic Fangio part ways; deal reportedly expected with Eagles soon

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are mutually parting ways after just one season, the team announced Wednesday. The 65-year-old is now reportedly a top target for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are expected to reach a deal to hire Fangio as their defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miami is granting Fangio's desire to leave and be closer to his family in Pennsylvania, according to the report.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement.

The team will focus on finding "the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward," he added.

Fangio has 37 years of experience in the NFL, spending 22 of the past 28 seasons as either an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator.

He already has a relationship with the Eagles, joining the team as a consultant ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During his two weeks in the role, both parties reportedly developed an interest in continuing to work together before Fangio landed with the Dolphins.

Miami made its announcement during the Eagles' end-of-season news conference, prompting reporters to ask about Fangio's standing as a candidate. Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman both opted to keep their answers general.

"We got a lot of good targets that we're working through," Sirianni said. "There are a lot of guys that have done really well in their interview process. I look forward to continuing with that process and we'll see what happens."

Fangio was a successor to Josh Boyer, who lasted three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Dolphins before he was fired. Fangio's first and only season with Miami saw a slew of defensive injuries. Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey was out for the start of the season, and Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel missed time to end the season.

Still, Fangio led a defense that finished with the third-most sacks at 56. The Dolphins' defense also finished eighth in forced turnovers (27), 10th in yards allowed and 22nd in points given up.

Perhaps most well known for his stint as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18, Fangio also served as the defensive play-caller for the San Francisco 49ers and was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21.

He was named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018, following a campaign in which the Bears defense led the league in points allowed per game at 17.7.